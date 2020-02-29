The Defiance County Agriculture Appreciation Breakfast and Agriculture Hall of Fame induction will be held March 19 at the Defiance Knights of Columbus.
The breakfast and program are open to the public. The guest speaker will be Fred Whitford, a Purdue Extension professor. He will be speaking on “Our Grand Ol’Agriculture History Story.”
The cost to attend is $4 per person, which is payable at the door. Breakfast is included. Individuals are asked to pre-register to give the Bavarian Catering a head count for breakfast. Registration is due by March 12. To register, call 419-782-4771 or email clevenger.10@osu.edu.
During the breakfast, several individuals will be inducted into the Defiance County Agriculture Hall of Fame. The hall is designed to honor individuals who have made an impact and have a large influence on agriculture in the county. These individuals serve as leaders, entrepreneurs and conservationists among other things in the county.
The hall of fame started in 2012. Hall of fame recipients each receive a plaque and have their portraits displayed in the hallway of the Evergreen Office Complex. Each year these portraits are taken to the Defiance County Fair in Hicksville to be displayed there during the week.
Nominations for the hall of fame are sought each year, with members of the public nominating individuals. A committee then evaluates the applicants and select those who have made major contributions to agriculture or ag-related businesses in the region. A maximum of three people, one posthumously, will be inducted each year.
