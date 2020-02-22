PETTISVILLE — Pettisville Adult Agriculture Education Night Series meeting 4 will be held at 7 p.m. March 2 at the Pettisville High School ag room. Use door 12 on the southwest corner.
Garth Ruff, extension educator, will present regarding livestock and forage hot topics. From pasture to plate, we are in an interesting time with regards to livestock production. Join the discussion with Garth and learn about a variety of topics ranging from 2019 annual forage trials, “Fake Meat,” and consumer grocery trends.
This will be the last meeting of the year.
Questions can be directed to John Poulson at jpoulson@pettisvilleschools.org or at Pettisville School, 419-446-2705.
All Pettisville Agricultural Education Adult meetings are open to anyone in the area regardless of school district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.