PETTISVILLE — The first meeting of the Pettisville adult agriculture education night series will be held Monday at 7 p.m. at the Pettisville High School agriculture room.

Kris Swartz from the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation District (OFSWCD) and Wood County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will be present to discuss what H2Ohio, a program to improve water quality, and the Ohio Agricultural Conservation Initiative (OACI) are and how they are related, plus how and why they interact. This is part of the changes that came from Ohio lawmakers last year. He will discuss the best management practices that are going to be funded by H2Ohio and what to do to start getting funded.

Questions can be directed to John Poulson at jpoulson@pettisvilleschools.org or at Pettisville School, 419-446-2705.

All Pettisville agricultural adult education meetings are open to anyone in the area regardless of school district. Those attending should use door 12 on the southwest corner of the Pettisville School.

Meeting cancellations are made on: 96.1 — WMTR, 103.1 – WNDH and by email notice. If you want on the adult farmer email list, notify John Poulson at jpoulson@pettisvilleschools.org.

Load comments