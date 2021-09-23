During the height of coronavirus food shortages, it seemed like everyone was adding a few chickens to their farms, flocks or yards.
Having a few hens around can be a great way to connect with how food is produced. Here are some tips for adding a few chickens from the University of Florida.
Obey Local Laws
Before you fly out to buy a coop, check the rules and regulations for your neighborhood (especially if you have a homeowners association), your city and your county. Some municipalities have regulations that restrict the location and quantity of poultry on residential properties including prohibiting roosters, roaming poultry and breed. For instance, chickens may be allowed, but not ducks or turkeys.
Set Up Shop
Chicken coops, as you’ve probably seen online, come in all shapes and sizes. You can get kits, preassembled coops or really branch out and design and build your own. Generally, chickens need a fenced yard to protect your chicks from predators; a house with three square feet of floor space per bird, at a minimum; and a top to prevent flying and climbing predators from breaking in.
Nesting boxes should measure a foot square and be half filled with straw or wood shavings. You should have one nesting box for every five hens, and they should sit about two feet above the ground.
You can put a perch in front of each box to give your hens a spot to rest. Some ideas for nesting boxes include repurposed buckets or milk crates.
It’s Chicken Feed
And it can get really complicated. Only a small portion of the bird’s nutritional needs may be met by foraging, so picking the right feed will be critical in managing a successful flock. Commercial chicken feed comes in mash, crumble or pellets. Find the right size of feed that works for you. Pellets may reduce waste, but may not be suitable for chicks. Experiment to see what your flock likes the best.
Starter and grower feeds contain a higher percentage of protein to meet the growth needs of young birds. Layer feeds contain enough calcium to ensure healthy egg production. You can’t interchange these, as starter feeds is too rich for full-grown birds and layer feed can cause kidney problems in chicks. All-flock feed is available for flocks that contain different kinds of birds and stages of life.
Don’t feed your chickens raw green potato peels; plants from the nightshade family such as pepper, potato, eggplant or tomato leaves; raw, dried or undercooked beans; the skin and pit of avocados; candy, chocolate or sugar; or alcohol or tobacco.
