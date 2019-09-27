NAPOLEON — In order to comply with Farm Service Agency (FSA) program eligibility requirements, all producers are encouraged to visit your area FSA office to file an accurate crop certification report by the applicable deadline. Acreage reports submitted after the Acreage Reporting Deadline (ARD) listed below are subject to late file provisions.
The following acreage reporting dates are applicable for 2020 crops in Henry County:
• Dec. 15: wheat, barley, rye, and other fall-seeded grain crops
• Jan. 2, 2020: honey and maple sap
• Jan. 15, 2020: apples, grapes
• May 31, 2020: nursery crops
• July 15, 2020: CRP, corn, popcorn, soybeans, tomatoes, perennial forages, clovers, grasses, grass and/or legume mixtures, pasture, left standing crops, and most other spring-seeded crops
The following exceptions apply to the above acreage reporting dates:
If the crop is prevented from being planted or was planted and the acreage has failed, then contact the office for specific deadlines.
If the crop has not been planted by the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.
If a producer acquires additional acreage after the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendar days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.
If a perennial forage crop is reported with the intended use of “cover only,” “green manure,” “left standing,” or “seed,” then the acreage must be reported by July 15.
If honeybee colonies are moved or the number has changed, these changes must be reported within 30 days of the change.
Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP-covered crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.
In order to file a NAP Notice of Loss (NOL), acreage must be reported before the NOL filing.
For questions regarding crop certification and crop loss reports, please contact the Henry County FSA office at 419-592-2926 (ext. 2).
