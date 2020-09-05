NAPOLEON — The Northeastern 4-H Neighbors 4-H Club had three members selected as Henry County Junior Fair royalty. These members included Samantha Graber, Sarah Graber and Adrianna Meyer. The royalty position were announced on Aug. 12 during the Henry County Junior Fair royalty coronation.
As an ambassador of their respective animal species, responsibilities include helping to promote and educate for their respective species. Ambassadors also get to represent Henry County and their 4-H clubs and FFA chapters.
Samantha Graber will be serving as the 2020 Henry County Pork Princess and representing the Henry County Pork Producers. Samantha is the daughter of Gary and Lori Graber and a senior at Liberty Center High School where she is her class president, FFA chapter vice president, and a Spanish club officer. She also is a team member of Liberty Center volleyball, basketball, and track and field. Samantha is involved in the Liberty Chapel Youth Group: Fire Starters. She also serves as her 4-H club’s president. She has been taking hog projects to the fair for nine years and she says that she ran for pork princess because “I have loved every experience showing market hogs and I wanted to support the industry that makes that possible.”
Sarah Graber will be serving as the 2020 Henry County Dairy Princess. Sarah is the daughter of Gary and Lori Graber and is a senior at Liberty Center High School where she is a team member of the track and field and basketball teams. Sarah is also involved in the Liberty Center FFA and Spanish club, as well as the Liberty Chapel Youth Group: Fire Starters. She also serves as her 4-H club’s treasurer. She has been showing dairy cattle since she was 5 years old. Sarah decided to run for dairy princess because, “I want to promote the dairy industry.” For Sarah promoting the dairy industry is also, “representing all of the hard workers that are a part of the industry and representing all of the generations of dairy farmers before me.”
Adrianna Meyer will be serving as the 2020 Henry County Fair Goat Ambassador. Adrianna is the daughter of Fred and Tammy Meyer and a sophomore at Liberty Center High School where she is a member of their archery club and the FFA chapter’s reporter.
She also serves as her 4-H club’s reporter. She has been taking goat projects for seven years and she wanted to run for goat ambassador because of her passion for goats that she wanted to spread to other people by advocating for the goat industry.
