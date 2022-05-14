Temperatures are finally warming, and 4-H Camp Palmer is set to open up for its annual summer camp next month.
4-H Camp Palmer has been central to outdoor education for 4-H members for decades. In fact, the camp will be celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.
According to the camp’s website (www.camppalmer.org), its origins can be traced back to 1946, when a group of 4-H leaders from seven counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams) purchased 16 acres in Fulton County and developed the camp.
It was officially dedicated on July 20, 1947 and named after W.H. Palmer, the state 4-H leader from 1916-1951.
In 1950, Allen and Putnam county joined the corporation and Auglaize followed in 1953.
The camp continued to develop and reached 149 acres by 1966. In 1973, Wood County was added as well.
4-H Camp Palmer received its accreditation by the American Camp association in 1991 and began to build a relationship with Ohio State University two years later.
In the 2000s, the camp grew to 157 acres total. It was closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it welcomed campers back in 2021.
4-H Camp Palmer is a non profit organization that operates through “a generation of fees,” according to information provided by Teresa Johnson, OSU Extension educator in 4-H youth development. There is a board of trustees, which consists of a member representative from each of the 11 counties that utilize the camp, as well as outside groups who use it for their own activities in the spring and fall.
“4-H Camp Palmer is a place where skills, knowledge, goals and aspirations of campers are developed through experiential education,” Johnson reported in an e-mail.
This experiential education is made up of various subjects which can be categorized as such: life skills, environmental awareness, challenge by choice, math/science and shooting sports.
During “sessions,” campers participate in classes that fall under one of those things. The activity could range from outdoor cooking, canoeing, or yoga to herpetology, archery, or exploring streams. There are a vast amount of options to pique vastly different interests.
In celebration of 4-H Camp Palmer’s 75th anniversary, the Defiance County camp counselors are planning a “4-H Camp is Out of this World” theme, according to Johnson.
As the chair of the 75th anniversary committee, Johnson shared that there will be celebratory activities throughout the year. Birthday celebrations, group photos and a public event on Oct. 2 are some of things people have to look forward to.
Johnson also revealed that the counties are thinking of bringing back “old-time crafts” that were once done at camp years ago. Defiance County is making plans for friendship bracelets and string art.
The Defiance County camp will be held from July 17-21. To register, visit https://go.osu.edu/defiancecamp. The early registration deadline is June 17 and the final deadline is July 8.
