PAULDING (OSU) — Many offerings will be available at the 2023 Paulding County Master Gardener Volunteer plant sale Friday from 7:30 a.m.–5 p.m., and on May 20 from 8 a.m.-noon or until the plants are sold out.
The sale will take place at the Paulding County Fairgrounds inside the Block Building at 503 Fairground Drive in Paulding.
The sale will include perennials, annual flowers, herbs, vegetables, trees and shrubs. Most items are between $1-10 each. The proceeds from the sale will go back to the Master Gardener Volunteers for projects and programs.
“Volunteering is a great way to give back to our Paulding County community,” according to the Master Gardener Volunteers. “Without this sale, our program would not have funds to develop projects within our county.”
During the sale, the Master Gardener Volunteers will be on hand to answer horticulture and gardening questions. Fact sheets and general plant brochures will be available for free. Special items are available to youth, under the age of 10, free with a purchase.
The Master Gardener Volunteers encourage attendees to come early for the best selection of plants.
For additional information on the Master Gardener Volunteer program or plant sale, contact Sarah Noggle, Paulding County Extension educator, ag and natural resources, at noggle.17@osu.edu.
Individuals can also walk into the OSU Extension Office at 503 Fairground Drive, Paulding, or call 419-399-8225.
