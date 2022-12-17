ARCHBOLD — The Ohio State Extension Office will be hosting the 2023 Organic Grains Conference Jan. 4-5 at Founder’s Hall in Sauder Village, 22611 Ohio 2.
“One of the purposes of the workshop is to demonstrate to farmers in the possibility of transitioning of row crop acres to certified organic. During the pandemic, local county Extension offices were receiving questions asking how farmers could add value to their existing operations,” Eric Richer, state field specialist in farm management with OSU Extension, divulged about the inspiration behind the event’s organization.
It was Richer’s intent to create something more regional for Ohio, Indiana and Michigan growers through the workshop. Other conferences of this nature, specific to organic grains, are located in Illinois, Iowa or Wisconsin — not exactly the closest for locals.
“The learning curve is steep,” Richer said about organic growing. “Location education and research effort can be invaluable.”
However, certified organic grain production is just one option for adding value to an operation, Richer continued.
“Many of the principles of organic grain production overlap well with the recent soil health movement. Some of the sessions at the conference will cross over from organic to conventional production quite well and vice versa.”
The schedule for the event:
Wednesday, Jan. 4, 1-5:30 p.m.
• OSU Organic Corn and Sunflower Trials — Dr. Osler Ortez
• No-till Organic Soybeans — Léa Vereecke
• Why Canola, Sunflowers, and Alfalfa — Steve Turnow
• Soil Health in Organic Grains — Dr. Joel Gruver
• Grower Panel: Future of Organic Grains — Dave Shively, Angela Schriver, Lou Kozma, Jim Jacobs
• Networking at ‘Broken Barrel’ Speakeasy, Sauder Village.
Thursday, Jan. 5, 8-5 p.m.
• The Power of Soil Biology — Danielle Kusner, CCA
• Integrating Steel & Ecology for Better Weed Management — Dr. Joel Gruver
• Importance of Crop Rotation — Léa Vereecke
• Lunch with Grower Roundtable
• Organic Transition Process (and paperwork) — Julia Barton
• Grower Panel: Getting N to Your Organic Grains — Levi Haselman, Scott Myers, Jon Findlay, Jason Schriver
• Grain Buyer Panel: Marketing Options for Organic Grains — Cargill, Perdue Agribusiness, Kalmbach
• A Review of the 2023 Organic Corn & Soybean Budgets — Eric Richer
Richer recommended the sessions on mechanical and ecological weed control and soil health by the keynote speakers, Joel Gruver and Lea Vereecke.
“Generally, all sessions will help growers learn ways they can overcome the hurdles to transition,” he added.
Registration for the event can be found at go.osu.edu/organicgrainsreg. For two days, the cost is $120, one day is $80 and students can attend for $90 (two day) or $65 (one day). The registration deadline is Dec. 28.
Paid attendees will receive associated meals, conference materials and access to all exhibitor-sponsors.
Certified crop adviser (CCA) credits (nine hours) will be offered for consultants in NM, SW, CM, IPM, PD, and SUS.
Questions can be directed to Richer at richer.5@osu.edu or Maddie Newcomb at newcomb.84@osu.edu or by calling 419-337-9210.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.