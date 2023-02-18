JEWELL — Tuesday evening, northwest Ohio farmers came together at the Jewell Community Center to listen to Ohio State University (OSU) experts’ predictions for the coming season.
Guest speakers and topics included: Seungki Lee, assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural, Environmental and Developmental Economics (AEDE) with a commodity grain market outlook; Robert Moore, attorney involved in the OSU agricultural and resource law program with information on long-term care and strategic approaches to protecting farm assets; and lastly Aaron Wilson, assistant professor and field specialist in Ag Weather and Climate with weather predictions for 2023.
Moore’s presentation dealt vital information for farmers nearing retirement age. However, Lee and Wilson’s predictions in regard to market trends and weather events have given many a lot to think about and plan for this planting season.
Beginning with Lee, the presentation started with him explaining that the market has recovered its seasonality and that current prices of corn and soybeans are strong. On top of this, Ohio has fared fairly well in terms of yields.
The state is producing above the trend with 8.3 bushels above in corn and 1.5 bushels above in soybeans. However, this is due in part to the western corn belt supply being impacted by drought and their supplies being significantly lower because of it.
Current prices of these two crops are bullish, but expected to see a decrease in the future. At the moment, corn is $6.73 per bushel and soybeans are $15.13 per bushel. Lee shared predictions that come fall, corn will drop to around $6.04 and soybeans will follow at around $13.68, but this is expected and normal.
Perhaps the biggest takeaways from Lee are in regard to the global market and exports. Farmers were told to watch South America closely back at the Crop and Conservation Field Day last September. At this year’s meeting, Lee solidified that warning.
South America has strong potential to overtake the U.S. in the global market. At the moment, the U.S. is the top producing country for corn, but Brazil is quickly catching up. In fact, Brazil already has succeeded the U.S. in soybean exports back in 2013.
According to Lee, the country continues to expand their agricultural operations and he does not predict their growth to slow down anytime soon.
Meanwhile, corn exports in the U.S. are heading to a three-year low, reads data provided by Lee. In comparing the first week of February from this year and last year, corn export volume is 41% lower already. It is projected that the total corn exports will be down 22% from last year.
Lee stated reasons for this. Firstly, the top six U.S. corn importers (Mexico, China, Japan, Colombia, Guatemala and Honduras) have decreased their importation of U.S. corn. Obviously, there were some events that affected the supply chain in recent years such as COVID-19 and the Ukrainian War. However, Lee noted that some of these countries are becoming big buyers of Brazilian corn as well. Lee theorized a possible reason for this is price competitiveness.
The U.S. has high export fees compared to other countries. In 2019, U.S. supplies were low and Mexico and Japan started to buy corn from Brazil. However, even after the U.S. recovered in 2020, they continued to buy Brazilian corn.
The high export fees could be a factor for major U.S. corn importers like Mexico and Japan staying as Brazlian corn buyers.
When asked what producers could do to boost the domestic market if the U.S. loses out in the foreign market, Lee responded that the U.S. is already high in efficiency. They are not lacking in that way and there is really no drastic growth to be had there. Lee shared there are two possible ways the U.S. grain market could be boosted domestically, he said.
The first is that sustainable aviation fuel may boost demand, though this could take a few years to be realized. Additionally, the growing industry of organic farming could provide support domestically. Lee suggested it may be a movement to explore.
Lee closed his presentation with the remark that market trends are random — they go up and down and nothing is fixed at the moment. He said that he is worried about Brazil because the country has showed no plateau in the trend. If Brazil shows some plateau, it will be difficult to continue jumps in growth.
In other news, the weather outlook provided by Aaron Wilson also shared some grim predictions for farmers.
Wilson confirmed what Ryan Martin from Ohio Ag Net predicted for farmers in September. It was a dry fall and it was warmer than normal. According to Wilson, 2022 was the 26th warmest year on record for Ohio and had the driest fall since 1966. This made for decent harvest, of course, and Wilson predicted that warmer weather in fall and winter is going to become a new normal for the state.
However, what is happening in the Arctic, Wilson warned, may change up Ohio springs. As the sea ice in the arctic continues to melt and the oceans continue to rise in temperature, the polar vortex in the North Pole experiences disruptions.
“The polar vortex is an area of low pressure ... . Occasionally, cold air outbreaks come down and the polar vortex gets disrupted. The problem is due to the warming Arctic Ocean, we get more disruptions in that jet stream,” he explained.
The increase in disruptions is causing warm air to come north and cold air to be pushed down to the U.S., making for intense cold periods. At the moment, the world is experiencing a sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) event, Wilson revealed.
“What this means is that (polar) temperatures ... are warming. About two weeks after that, they translate to the troposphere, which is where we live, and this usually means a big cool down,” Wilson explained.
He predicts an Arctic outbreak may happen the first week of March, which fares badly for farmers as crops are emerging from dormancy.
Furthermore, Wilson stated that eastern U.S is getting wetter and the west is getting drier as the 100th meridian is expanding from the southwest. Since 1950, Defiance has been experiencing heavier downpours in seasons that have not typically seen such conditions. This is due to the warming temperatures, which causes an acceleration of the water cycle.
Unfortunately, this spells bad news for spring 2023. Wilson expects high precipitation from February-April to continue through the spring, causing a slow start due to wet conditions.
