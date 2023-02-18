Wilson

Aaron Wilson, assistant professor and ag weather and climate field specialist, goes over a slide in his weather outlook presentation at the 2023 Farm Outlook Meeting on Tuesday at Jewell Community Center.

 Alyssa Barajas/C-N Photo

JEWELL — Tuesday evening, northwest Ohio farmers came together at the Jewell Community Center to listen to Ohio State University (OSU) experts’ predictions for the coming season.


Tags

Load comments