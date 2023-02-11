WAUSEON (OSU) — Fulton County is on the look out for its 2023 dairy ambassador.
Persons who have a dairy farm background, worked on a dairy farm or taken a junior fair dairy project to the Fulton County Fair are encouraged to apply for the position.
The applicant, male or female, must be single and 16 years of age and not older than 21 as of Jan. 1. The dairy ambassador will receive a cash award of $250, a one-time $1,000 scholarship toward a second year of college and will promote and represent the dairy industry for one year.
The ambassador will be asked to participate in various functions, including the June dairy ice cream social and the dairy show on Labor Day at the Fulton County Fair. There are also opportunities to promote dairy at local festivals and parades.
The dairy ambassador will also write and record a radio spot on local stations for dairy month in June as well as be available for media interviews.
Completed applications should be returned to the Fulton County OSU Extension Office and postmarked no later than March 24.
Applicants will be interviewed and will be required to give a short speech (at least three minutes in length) on “Why I Would Like to Promote the Dairy Industry” at the dairy association board meeting on April 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the OSU Extension Office in Wauseon.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.