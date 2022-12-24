The Black Swamp Beekeepers Association (BSBA) in Defiance is again offering youth scholarships for 4-H students that are interested in becoming new beekeepers.
The BSBA supports Defiance, Williams, Henry and Paulding counties with their club membership, bee rescue/swarm calls and outreach/presentations.
Through this scholarship program, the long-term success of future beekeepers is built on a foundation of scientific knowledge, mentoring with experienced beekeepers and hands-on experience with proper equipment and gear. The scholarship program encourages the participation of the guardian, student, local association and mentor.
The number of scholarships available per year vary based on the amount of available funds and donations. Each year, the number will be posted on each county. This year’s scholarship helps offset $750 per student, allowing them to get into the hobby.
Applicants can receive the application materials through email by contacting blackswampbeekeepersassoc@gmail.com or the BSBA President Jamie Walters, 419-438-7335 or Program Coordinator Chris Coppes at 419-439-7874.
Qualifications to apply consist of:
• must be between the ages of 12-18 by Jan. 1 of the current year of the scholarship.
• must currently enroll in public, private or homeschool.
• must be a current member of Ohio 4-H.
• must complete and return all paperwork, including permission and agreement form, signed by parent or guardian.
Application with supporting documents, as well as the waiver/binder form, must be received by Feb. 1. Completed applications can be sent to Attn: Chris Coppes, 27878 Jewell Road, Defiance.
After all applications have been received, a selection committee will carefully consider each applicant and select finalists. Finalists and/or their mentors may be contacted for a phone interview.
Winners will be announced on Feb. 7 on the BSBA Facebook page and in The Crescent-News.
Equipment will be distributed to the winners at a meeting or class held by their sponsoring association in late February or March.
For additional information, questions or comments, contact Walters at 419-438-7335 or Coppes at 419-439-7874
