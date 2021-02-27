LIBERTY CENTER — The Liberty Center FFA Chapter has a total of 176 members this year. The 2020-21 Liberty Center FFA officer team includes president — Samantha Engler, vice president — Samantha Graber, secretary — Gywneth Murrey, treasurer— Lucy Jones, reporter — Adrianna Meyer, sentinel — Cody McDougle, student advisor — Karyssa Vasko, assistant reporter — Madeline Embree, and chaplin — Lilah Krueger.
Liberty Center FFA Chapter members have participated in many activities during 2020 despite the challenges that COVID-19 has presented. Participation ranged from a camp and various workshops to contests, as well as interaction with Ohio FFA state officers.
Leadership Camp was held during the days of July 11-13. Adrianna Meyer attended the camp where she had the opportunity to network with FFA, Ohio Farm Bureau, Skills, and FCCLA students. Leadership Camp is provided to expand the ability of a student’s leadership in a positive way while connecting with other teens. Speakers at the camp talked about working in teams and provided guidance in dealing with the four pillars of teamwork and leadership.
The Ohio FFA State Convention was held virtually this year and multiple members were recognized for awards and participation. The chapter had five members receive their State FFA Degree. These members include Samantha Engler, Weston Garretson, Samantha Graber, Sarah Graber and Kaelyn Kinnan. The chapter had one State Proficiency finalist, who was Kaelyn Kinnan, and she placed top four in the state for swine production. Kyle Williams was recognized for being chosen to play the trumpet in the Ohio FFA Band. Adrianna Meyer participated in the State Agriscience Fair as well as the State Prepared Public Speaking competition.
The Ohio FFA Legislative Leadership Conference was held Sept. 20. Multiple members from the chapter participated in a live Zoom meeting where they had the opportunity to interact with Ohio FFA members and Ohio FFA state officers. First, members attended a webinar where they heard from the Ohio Farm Bureau and the Ohio FFA state president, Bethany Starlin. Next, members were put into separate Zoom meetings where they actively participated in a workshop. These workshops focused on forming an elevator speech to help members with their future careers. Members from the chapter who participated included Cody McDougle, Riley Garrettson, Chelsea Sattler, Lucy Jones, Eliza Jones, Gwyneth Murrey, Jenson Sonnenberg, Adrianna Meyer, Madeline Embree and Lilah Krueger.
A virtual form of the National FFA convention was held this year on the National FFA Organization’s social media platforms and the National FFA Convention website during Oct. 27-29. Members had the opportunity to tune into general sessions that the 2019-20 National FFA officers performed live over Facebook and their website. Chapter members were also able to interact with other FFA members from across the country by participating in various Zoom sessions. Two members of the Liberty Center FFA Chapter received the highest honor an FFA member can receive, an American FFA Degree. These members were Braden Gerken and Jason Leatherman. Members from the chapter were able to tune into additional in depth sessions. These members included Riley Garretson, Evan Hogrefe, Madeline Embree, Paige Bartels, Jacob Brandeberry, Adrianna Meyer, Lilah Krueger, Cadence Sifuentes, Chelsea Sattler and Isaiah Estelle.
Leadership night was held virtually on Zoom on Nov. 12. Chapter members gathered socially distanced, while wearing masks, in the ag department and participated in a live Zoom meeting. State Officers, Kyra Davidson and Bailey Lowe led the members in activities to help strengthen the participants leadership skills.
On Dec. 16, Liberty Center Agricultural Education classes tuned in during their respective classes to listen to Ohio FFA state officers Joe Helterbrand, Olivia Coppler and Paige Teeters on a live Zoom. The state officers interacted with the students to get their perspective on what makes a good team and how people of a team can contribute in different ways.
Career Development Events (CDEs) were all virtual this year due to COVID-19 precautions. Members of the chapter were able to participate in multiple virtual CDEs during the 2020-21 school year. The CDE and local chapter members who participated include: Soil Judging — Chelsea Sattler, Luke Leatherman and Gavin Gerken; Food Science Technology — Riley Garretson, Jenson Sonnenburg, Evan Hogrefe, Paige Bartels, Gavin Gerken, Jacob Brandeberry, Isaiah Estelle and Luke Letherman; Job Interview — Madeline Embree, Chelsea Sattler, Jacob Brandeberry, Jenson Sonnenburg, Riley Garretson and Evan Hogrefe; and Ag Mechanic Principles — Karyssa Vasko.
The Liberty Center FFA Chapter is excited for the 2020-21 school year and is looking forward to many more events and competitions. Follow our journey on our social media pages; Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at Liberty Center FFA.
