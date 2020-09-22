Defiance County OSU Extension is announcing the 2020 virtual Farm Science Review. Farm Science Review is being held online this year because of COVID-19 concerns. Although the Molly Caren Agricultural Center is closed to the public, you’ll be able to learn the latest agricultural technology and helpful farming techniques from more than 400 exhibitors — all for free on your laptop, tablet, or smartphone.
More than 200 free livestreamed and recorded talks and demos will be available online. You will have to provide your own steakburgers, milkshakes, or other FSR fare, though.
To access the content for this year’s show, today through Thursday, start at www.fsr.osu.edu. Some videos and other content will be available before the show begins.
Enter the My Show Planner and create an account by entering your name and email address on a short registration form. This registration will give you access to all online content. The show is free, but an account is needed to view scheduled events at FSR. You have the option of keeping your information private from exhibitors. However, some exhibitors may require separate sign-ups for their scheduled events. Those who have used My Show Planner for past shows will find their log-in information to be the same.
From there, just click on the scheduled events to add them to My Show Planner. Click on Floor Plan to see your events arranged in the typical Farm Science Review layout, which may help you if you’ve visited the show before.
If you have a conflict during any of the live sessions, don’t worry. Many recorded video sessions and other material can be viewed at www.fsr.osu.edu. during and after the event until July 2021.
For questions about the 2020 Virtual Farm Science Review, contact Bruce Clevenger or Alan Leininger at the OSU Extension Defiance County office by phone at 419-782-4771 or email at clevenger.10@osu.edu or leininger.17@osu.edu.
