SHERWOOD — The resignation of Central Local Board of Education member Roger Zeedyk was accepted during Tuesday’s regular board meeting.
A statement released by Zeedyk reads as follows:
“This board has been a great team effort with Steve Arnold, Kerry Samples, our great principals and staff. The last two years the school district has made many accomplishments with the hiring of a new superintendent, working with the Apache Pride Committee, the levy committee and the citizens of Central Local to energize this district and I’m proud to have been a part of it.
“I hope you will understand I’ve served 20 years through six superintendents and I’m 71 years old. So I think now is a good time to step down and let someone younger and with more energy to step up.
“I feel the school district is on solid footing currently with some positive and exciting times ahead. I have been honored and humbled to have served the community of Central Local through the years and I sincerely thank you for the opportunity.”
The board now has 30 days to appoint a replacement for Zeedyk. Applications may be found on the school website, or a hard copy application may be obtained from treasurer Kerry Samples’ office. The application must be done in writing.
All applications are due in the treasurer’s office by Jan. 29.
The board will set up a special meeting at a date to be determined, at which time candidates will be interviewed. The board may or may not choose to appoint a replacement for Zeedyk on the night of the interviews.
Zeedyk’s term expires on Dec. 31, 2021; it will be up for election in November 2021.
In other business, the board:
• selected Jeff Timbrook and Scott Schindler as respective president and vice president for 2020.
• appointed Ben Guisinger as student achievement liaison and Timbrook as legislative liaison for 2020.
• appointed Samples and superintendent Steve Arnold as designees to attend the public records seminars for the board.
• administered the oath of office to Schindler and Guisinger. Guisinger is a newcomer to the school board, with Schindler re-elected to another term.
• will hold meetings on the second Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m.; however, the next regular meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 11 at the elementary school as part of the board’s annual tour of the school facilities.
• recognized respective middle and elementary spelling bee champions Dylan Huard and Madison Adkins, who will represent Fairview at the Defiance County spelling bee in Ayersville on Jan. 21.
• was reminded that students will have Jan. 20 (Martin Luther King Day) off.
• approved the foreign language club’s trip to Toledo on Feb. 5.
• approved the annual senior scholarship ceremony for 2 p.m. May 3.
• will continue to seek the best option on repairing the middle/high school roof.
• will seek substitute custodians and bus drivers.
• noted the cafeteria remains in the black after many years of losing money.
• received certificates due to January being School Board Recognition Month.
• held a discussion on whether to employ an architect to help with school building projects, with nothing decided.
