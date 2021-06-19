Four County Career Center sponsored a week long “Summer Camp” for seventh-ninth graders. Students had the opportunity to explore photography, turn trash into treasure, explore adventures in their inner creativity, and learn skills in the kitchen from experienced instructors. Shown doing hands-on learning in the “Styles and Smiles” class are, from left: Ayla Cooper, Napoleon; Logan Dulle, Edon; Violet Houck, Archbold; Jessa Petersen,Archbold; Ariah Bagrowski , Archbold; and Kennedy Lloyd, Archbold.
nstructors were Kim Dunbar and Krista Whetro.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.