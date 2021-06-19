Youth enjoy summer camp
Photo courtesy of Four County Career Center.

Four County Career Center sponsored a week long “Summer Camp” for seventh-ninth graders. Students had the opportunity to explore photography, turn trash into treasure, explore adventures in their inner creativity, and learn skills in the kitchen from experienced instructors. Shown doing hands-on learning in the “Styles and Smiles” class are, from left: Ayla Cooper, Napoleon; Logan Dulle, Edon; Violet Houck, Archbold; Jessa Petersen,Archbold; Ariah Bagrowski , Archbold; and Kennedy Lloyd, Archbold.

nstructors were Kim Dunbar and Krista Whetro.

