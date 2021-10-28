Information from the Defiance City Schools Foundation (DCSF), the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) and third grader Zander Acosta-Martinez were presented to the Defiance City Board of Education during its second regular meeting of the month on Wednesday.
In addition, superintendent Bob Morton updated the board on new quarantine guidelines released from the Ohio Department of Health (ODE) on Tuesday (see related story).
DCSF president Steve Sondergaard, and Defiance Area Foundation executive director Chris Yoder were in attendance to share information about the upcoming DCSF annual appeal to help raise money for mini-grants and scholarships.
Sondergaard shared The Defiance City School Foundation was established in 1989 to support educational opportunities for the students in the Defiance City School District, according to information provided by the DCSF. The primary goal of the foundation is to improve the quality of education, leadership and scholastic programs of the school district, which in turn, benefits our entire community.
The foundation provides a vehicle for which individuals, businesses and other organizations can make private gifts to benefit the students, staff and programs of the school district in the form of equipment, technology, academic programs, teaching materials and curriculum projects.
Yoder explained the DCSF has partnered with the Defiance Area Foundation, which manages the investments of the funds. The general fund totaled $1,034,858.71 as of Aug. 31, the first time the fund has reached more than $1,000,000. Mini grants awarded in 2021 totaled $17,413, while scholarships awarded totaled $13,880.
It was noted that John and Amy Shaw will be the chairmen for the upcoming fundraising campaign.
Erika Willitzer, executive director of the CIC was on hand to discuss the City of Defiance creating a Downtown Revitalization District, which allows municipalities to redirect up to 70% of future property taxes in the district for up to 30 years.
That money would grow over the course of the 30 years.
This is strategic to certified historical structures, which would include the 1918 building. The area would include the Historic Holgate Avenue District as well as the historic structures in downtown Defiance. Willitzer noted no action was needed to be taken by the board on Wednesday.
Acosta-Martinez was in attendance with his mom, and his teacher, Julie Houck, who shared her class issued a design challenge to design a bike that could carry groceries home from the store, a tree house and a rover vehicle.
Students used pencil and paper, however, Acosta-Martinez went home and digitized his designs, which he presented to the board.
“After talking to Julie (a third-grade teacher) about a grant she applied for, she mentioned Zander’s work, which I thought was amazing,” said superintendent Bob Morton. “After seeing it, I thought it would be great for you to meet him and for Zander to share his work with you.”
Using a whiteboard in the high school conference room, he explained his designs on the bike, the tree house (with the help of his friends) and his rover.
The board thanked him for presenting at the meeting, and lauded him for his hard work on his designs.
In his report, Morton gave an update on changes to quarantine procedures released by ODE on Tuesday (see specifics, this page). He outlined those procedures to the members.
During the New Business portion of the meeting, board member Garry Rodenberger discussed the Ohio Schools Boards Association (OSBA) pulling out of the National School Boards Association (NSBA), following a letter to President Biden concerning protection of board members at meetings.
According to a letter sent to the NSBA by the OSBA it didn’t like not being consulted about the letter ahead of time. Rodenberger went on to say that the Defiance City Board of Education wasn’t consulted about pulling out of the NSBA, before making a motion to leave the OSBA.
No member seconded the motion, which Rodenberger later withdrew, citing that he just wanted to make sure the OSBA “should practice what it preaches.”
In other business, the board:
• amended appropriations and certificate of revenue as presented.
• approved HSA and HRA reimbursement accounts for the superintendent and treasurer.
• OK’d maternity leave for Erin Willitzer from approximately Jan. 1-April 1, 2022.
• accepted the resignation of Jovita Fernandez as DES 3-5 aide, four hours per day, effective Oct. 8.
• transferred Judy Corbitt from DES cashier, three hours per day, to DES hostess, 3.25 hours per day, effective Oct. 11.
• employed Jami Coler as secretary to the athletic director with a 207-day contract at eight hours per day, effective Dec. 1; Arnold Trevino as DES 3-5 second-shift custodian, at eight hours per day, effective Nov. 1; Sheri Cereghin and Linda Booher as substitute cafeteria workers.
• approved several supplemental contracts for 2021-22.
• OK’d a revision to the student activity budget for National Honor Society.
• accepted the following donations: $25 from Sheryl McCoy to the elementary library to purchase books; $250 from Jim and Karen Van Vlerah to the Elementary Angel Fund; $500 from Baker Shindler Company for the free student night for the Defiance/Bath football game on Oct. 1; and $500 from ServiceMaster by McCann for the free student night for the Defiance/Bath football game on Oct. 1.
