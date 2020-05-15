Toward the end of every school year, Holy Cross Catholic School prekindergarten coordinator Jodi Guilford really looks forward to taking her young students on a field trip to Eric's Ice Cream Factory in Defiance.
Each year the students learn about ice cream, a little bit about how business works, and of course they all get a sweet treat at the end of the trip.
With schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Guilford knew she couldn't take her kids on the annual trek, but thanks to Zoom, she and her students were able to connect with Eric's Ice Cream Factory owner Eric Gerber on Wednesday.
"Since school has closed, I've been having Zoom meetings with my students once a week, which is a wonderful way to connect when you can't be together," said Guilford. "We've been working on a farm unit, which ties in with some of the things that Eric uses in his business. I send links to the kids (via email) and they can look at them. During a recent Zoom meeting with the kids I read the story, 'From Milk to Ice Cream,' to get them ready for the field trip."
Guilford, who leads the 4-year-old class at Holy Cross, sent Gerber a Zoom meeting invitation to make the virtual field trip a reality (on Thursday, Cristal Moore's Young 5s class also took a virtual field trip to Eric's Ice Cream Factory). Guilford surprised her students last week during their Zoom meeting when she announced that they would take the virtual trip.
"I was so disappointed when I realized we couldn't go to Eric's for our annual trip, it's one of my favorite field trips every year," said Guilford. "I'm glad we were able to make it a win-win by doing the field trip this way, it truly filled the kids and me with joy. When I called Eric and told him I wanted to do this, he was quickly on board."
During the virtual field trip, in which nine of her students attended, Gerber showed the kids around the store and the process of how ice cream is made. Prior to the Zoom meeting, parents of the students wrote down two questions for their child to ask Gerber about ice cream or his business.
"The parents were excited about this too," began Guilford, "and Eric mailed all the kids coupons so they can go there and get ice cream with their families. It was all about making the best of the situation. At the end of the meeting, the kids sang the song, 'I Like Ice Cream,' to Eric.
"After the meeting I told the kids that I was going to write Eric a thank-you note, and I asked them to write him a thank-you card or to draw a picture for him," added Guilford. "That's another way for the kids to work on their writing and drawing skills. Trips are fun, but we still want the kids to learn."
