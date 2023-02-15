HAVILAND — Two new programs are coming to the Wayne Trace Schools soon, and the superintendent reported on them Monday at the regular board of education meeting here.
Superintendent Paul Jones noted that the district is moving forward with the new LETRS training at the elementary schools. The new program is intended for preschool through third grade, and is a research-based reading program.
The LETRS program is based on the science of reading, according to Jones, and has a proven successful track record.
"Kindergarten through third grade will be completing LETRS 3rd Edition, which is a two-year program," reported Jones. "We will begin during this Friday's professional development day with a kickoff video. The staff will then have discussions on how they would like to proceed with schedules that will allow them to collaborate on what they are learning. We are excited for this opportunity that the board has provided and are looking forward to great results with this program."
Jones also reported that the new e-sports equipment is in transit to the school.
"We are hopeful that everything will be delivered within the next two weeks," Jones said. "We will then work on assembling the equipment and coming up with a supervision schedule."
Jones said that the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has just recently partnered with the e-sports Ohio tournament.
The superintendent also recommended a couple individuals for positions at the high school: Robert Thomas, custodian at the junior high/high school; and Nate Hodge as volunteer boys basketball coach. Both individuals have backgrounds in their respective positions that make them a good fit for the positions at the school, he indicated.
Mike Meyers, principal at the high school, reported that several students have artwork exhibited at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art.
"The results are in for this year's Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, and Wayne Trace has six artworks traveling to the Fort Wayne Museum of Art for exhibit in this prestigious show," said Meyers. "Earning a gold key is senior, Kara Stoller. Her painting will now move on to national judging in New York City next month. Earning silver keys are senior, Laura Thornell and junior, Meara Rager. Meara also earned an honorable mention with a second artwork. Senior, Anna Wells and sophomore, Luke Stouffer also received honorable mentions."
In other news, the board:
• discussed the replacement/repair of a chiller at Payne Elementary and that Brandon Wobler is working with Wadsworth Solutions.
• approved continued membership with OHSAA for 2023-24 school year.
• heard from Meyers that the quiz team will compete in the GMC tournament March 3 at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, Archbold.
• heard from Meyers that "Sponge Bob Square Pants," the musical will be presented March 10-11 at 7:30 p.m. and March 12 at 2:30 p.m.
• heard from the Payne Elementary report that the "Great Kindness Challenge" — a week-long program dedicated to creating a culture of kindness and compassion — kicked off Monday.
• heard a report from Grover Hill Elementary that two crosswalks are planned for painting to increase student safety. The main hall of the school is almost painted.
• met in executive session to discuss a specified employment matter for a public employee/official.
