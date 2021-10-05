Melissa French, a Montpelier student at Northwest State Community College (NSCC) in medical assissting, won an essay contest on the subject of what the AAMA CMA credentials would mean to her, and how she would represent those credentials in her life. Here, president of the college, Dr. Todd Hernandez, congratulates French for her achievement.
