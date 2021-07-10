NAPOLEON — Exterior projects taking place along Westmoreland Avenue at the campus of Napoleon Area City Schools continue to move along.
Salenbien Trucking & Excavating of Dundee, Mich., is currently working on adding two rows of parking at the front of Napoleon Elementary School (approximately 60 spots), with a curb expansion in the pick-up and drop-off area.
A set of sidewalks that lead from the elementary school, across Westmoreland Avenue, to the softball/baseball area (which line up better to the stadium and away from the bus garage) have been added.
The Buckenmeyer Stadium parking lot is close to being paved, while a sidewalk along Westmoreland Avenue, from Bales Road to Clairmont Avenue is also taking place.
With the expansion of the Buckenmeyer Stadium lot, the field created behind Napoleon Elementary will be upgraded so that the junior varsity/traveling softball teams can play there.
The expansion project led to the demolition of the junior varsity/traveling softball field. In addition, wooden barriers have been installed along the east side of Westmoreland Avenue, by the varsity softball and varsity baseball fields, to inhibit parking there for spring sports.
At a recent school board meeting, Cory Niekamp, business manager, said the projects are expected to be completed on time by Aug. 1.
