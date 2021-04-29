Wayne Trace art departments will present their third-annual juried art show on May 15. Student creations will be displayed in the junior high gymnasium from noon–3 p.m.
This exhibit features a variety of artworks created by art students from grades K-12. There will be more than 500 pieces of art on display that will include painting, sculpture, printmaking, drawing and more. Merit awards as well as the best in show selections made by the judges will be revealed at the event.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. Make sure to follow the school district’s COVID protocol by wearing a mask while you enjoy the show.
For more information, contact: Angie Stokes jr./sr. high school art teacher stokesa@waynetrace.org or Ken Ogle elementary art teacher oglek@waynetrace.org.
