HAVILAND — Replacing the school’s bleachers and tech updates were topics of discussion here at the Wayne Trace school board meeting on Monday night.
In new business, Superintendent Ben Winans shared quotes he had gotten for the replacement of the school’s bleachers. The quote that the board decided to go with was from Farnham Equipment.
“We have had our bleachers for about 30 years and they have started to show mechanical failure. We looked at several options from Farnham and the board decided to get a replacement of straight bleachers just like we have.”
The cost according to Winans for the total replacement is $520,000. “The board wanted the same dependability, mechanics and durability in the new bleachers,” said Winans.
In another facility project, the superintendent said that the architectural firm Garmann-Miller & Associates, Minster, had done a walk through recently with him and the maintenance supervisor. “We looked at all of their recommendations and what needed to be fixed and they were all things we had addressed,” said Winans.
Too he added, “The next step will be to have a facility committee meeting to dig into the numbers and look at comparisons. We started the process in November and have a few more steps to go before presenting to the board for a vote.”
Along with junior/senior high school principal Mike Myers and the tech coordinator, Winans also recommended the board approve the purchase of 425 Chromebooks from X-Tek Partners at a cost of $166,000. Winans said, “Myers conducted a survey of the high school staff concerning the use of technology and later followed up with a small group of staff” in order to see how the staff wanted to move forward with technology.
It was the staff’s decision that laptops were the preferred option. Hearing the recommendation, the board approved the purchase of the laptops.
Grover Hill Elementary Principal Mark Lange reported that this year’s spelling bee will take place on March 2-3. During the event, the student Jerrick Johnson, who is participating will be able to log onto a computer and compete virtually.
Lange also said that on Friday, a week-long project was kicked off that is dedicated to creating a culture of kindness and compassion at the school. With the challenge, called the “Great Kindness Challenge,” the staff and students hope to have an impact at the school and in the community.
As part of the challenge week, the A&W Bear visited the school on Friday and today Johnny Tin Cap from Fort Wayne is expected.
Moving on to other items, Lange reminded the board of some important dates for April and May:
• April 6-7, English/language arts state testing
• April 27-28, math state testing
• April 20-21, science state testing
• April 19-20, kindergarten screening
• May 6, preschool screening
Junior/Senior high school principal, Mike Myers and assistant principal Brock Howe reported that the school quiz team will compete in the GMC quiz tournament on March 4. The event will take place at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center in Archbold.
The high school musical, The Sound of Music will be presented March 4-6. The performances will be at 7:30 p.m. for the first two nights and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
In other business, the board:
• approved leave of absence for Gregg Schaffner beginning Jan. 25, 2022.
• approved the WBESC substitute list.
• offered one-year supplemental contracts to for the 2021-22 school year to: Ryne Jerome, head high school baseball; Brad Anderson, ass’t. high school baseball; Amber Showalter, head high school softball; Troy Branch, head high school track & field; Brian Yenser, ass’t. high school track & field; Don Kipfer, ass’t. junior high track & field; Matt Parish, ass’t. junior high track & field.
• approved volunteer coaches for 2021-22 year: Jeff Morman, baseball; Mike Jerome, baseball; Corbin Vance, baseball; Mike Forrer, baseball; Mark Crosby, softball; Emilee Foor, softball; Josh Kuhn, track & field; Christina Sinn, club track & field.
• authorized membership in the OHSAA for the 2022-23 school year.
• approved the job description for the Student Services Director.
• received the donation of $2,500 from the Cooper Family Foundation/Dianne Cooper, to assist the district in the Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports Program.
At the end of the meeting, the board entered into executive session and no action was taken during that time. When they returned to regular session, the board approved to hire Abagail Hendricks as the new student services director. Her job is to oversee the special education within the district, IEP documentation and supervise the preschool.
