Wayne Trace Senior designs mural for athletic training room

Wayne Trace Senior Jacob Stouffer recently completed designing and painting a sports mural in the newly redesigned athletic training room. Over the past school year, the high school has been working to increase the size of the treatment and therapy room for student athletes in addition to moving its lifting and exercise equipment into more spacious facilities. Jacob is pictured here with the Wayne Trace’s Parkview Sports Medicine certified athletic trainer, Whitney Baker.
