HAVILAND — Wayne Trace school district is entering into a second phase of facility updates according to Superintendent Paul Jones.
Jones reported to the board the next phase of facility updates at Monday night’s board of education meeting.
He noted phase II of a Duralast roof installation over the high school gym was one item that needed approval from the board. The new roof comes at a cost of $300,285.93.
Along with the new roof, Jones also recommended for board approval the replacement of the gymnasium floor at Grover Hill Elementary School at a cost of $73,500. This replacement project would include, along with the replacement, the school logo and a top coat.
The final piece of the second phase updates is updated bleachers at Grover Hill that come at a cost of $61,000.
All three parts of the facility updates received board approval.
As part of an annual routine procedure, the board also accepted the amounts and rates for the existing tax levies as determined by the budget commission and certified by the county auditor.
The vote is taken each year on the rates in order to reflect any changes that have taken place in a community over the past year.
The current county certified rates that the board approved are:
• 4 mills for inside operating.
• 21.7 mills for outside operating.
• 0.2 mill for the 2000 OSFC construction and renovation bond.
• 0.5 mill for the 2000 local funded initiative bond.
• 0.5 mill for OSFC construction maintenance.
In other news, the board:
• accepted a $5,000 grant from the Cooper Family Foundation for the Wayne Trace baseball program for field improvements and $100 from Kiwanis of Paulding for this year’s after prom.
• accepted the resignation of Katelyn Lloyd, head varsity volleyball coach.
• received a report of an eighth grade trip to Washington, D.C., May 15-19. All preparations have been made.
• approval purchase of an 84-passenger bus with luggage cabinet that will likely arrive in the summer, the cost of which is estimated at $125,014.
• approved Kucera Thomas as intervention specialist at Divine Mercy School, 2022-23.
