HAVILAND — The Wayne Trace Local Board of Education was presented information about a new curriculum at Grover Hill Elementary School, heard an update about how the 21st Century Grant is helping students, and accepted the retirement resignation of an administrator at the end of his current contract during its regular meeting Monday evening.
Grover Hill Elementary teachers Kim Walls (kindergarten) and Susan Backus (preschool) were in attendance to share information about the Heggerty Phonemic Awareness curriculum, a spoken English/language arts program that helps younger students learn words through sounding them out, and putting compound words together. The school learned about the program after a handful of Grover Hill teachers attended a conference in Indianapolis.
“Phonemic Awareness is a program in which language activities are taught where, for example, students learn by listening to individual sounds of a group of words,” said Walls. “Today we did a lesson with a group of words that start with ‘M,’ and the kids told me they started with the ‘mmm’ sound, and we did a lesson with ending sounds with words that end in ‘P,’ so they knew it was the ‘ppp’ sound.
“We are seeing great success with this, and it transfers over to our phonics (which is the word sounds in written form),” added Walls. “The kids love it.”
Added Backus: “I’ve only done this for a month and I just can’t even believe the difference it’s making. It’s just amazing to see, they’re learning beginning sounds, ending sounds, compound words, they’re learning it through nursery rhymes ... it’s quick, it’s easy, the kids are learning quickly and they love it.”
In their reports to the board, Grover Hill Elementary principal Kevin Wilson and Payne Elementary Paul Jones gave an update on how the 21st Century Grant is benefiting students at their respective schools. In addition, Wilson shared that the Phonemic Awareness program is expanding into first and second grades.
Jones shared that 16 students are taking part in the 21st Century school tutoring program that lasts from 3:30-5:40 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 7:30-8:30 a.m. Monday-Friday. In addition, Kidzone (through the Paulding Ministerial Association) is working with students through the grant at Payne, with 36 students involved. Wilson shared that 19 students are participating at Grover Hill, and the data collected from last year backs up that it’s working well.
On Monday, the board accepted the resignation of Wilson, for the purpose of retirement, at the end of his current contract. When he retires, he will have served the district for 15 years as principal at Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School (2004-12) and principal at Grover Hill Elementary since 2012. In all, Wilson has 39 years in education.
“I plan on recognizing Kevin at the end of the year, but I do want to point out that Kevin has submitted his resignation for the end of the year,” said superintendent Ben Winans. “Kevin has given our district 15 years of service as junior high/high school principal, and as principal at Grover Hill. I appreciate all that you’ve done for the district and all that you will do before the end of the year.”
Said Wilson: “Thank you for all of your support, and the support from the board.”
Treasurer Lori Davis shared in her report that the district has received $258,077.72 in state monies for the Student Wellness and Success fund, a new fund approved in the biannual budget that was championed by Gov. Mike DeWine. Winans told the board that a meeting is slated Friday with certain school personnel to discuss how the money will be used to help students.
The board met in executive session to discuss personnel, specifically athletics. Following executive session, the board voted to approve all contracts on the agenda (see below).
In other business, the board:
• offered a one-year supplemental contract to Kayla Gawronski, a certified individual, as assistant softball coach.
• offered one-year supplemental contracts to the following classified individuals for 2019-20: Ryan Jerome, head baseball coach; Corbin Vance, assistant softball coach; Amber Showalter, head softball coach; Troy Branch, head track & field coach; Tiffany Dargenson and Brian Yenser, assistant track & field coaches; Don Kipfer and Matt Parish, assistant junior high track & field coaches.
• approved the following volunteer coaches for 2019-20: Mike Forrer, Mike Jerome and Jeff Morman, baseball; Mark Crosby, softball; and Anita Branch and Josh Kuhn, track & field.
• commended coach Jeremy Daeger, the volunteer coaches and the members of the girls golf team for winning the Green Meadows Conference championship, and earning a berth in the district tournament; coach Chris Rosswurm, the volunteer coaches and the members of the boys golf team for winning the Green Meadows Conference championship; and Kenadie Daeger and Kaden Sutton for earning berths in the State Golf Tournament.
• okayed the following overnight trips: girls golf to Arlington, Sept. 30; boys golf to Bowling Green, Oct. 2; and girls and boys golf to Columbus, Oct. 9-11.
• voted for changes to the gifted district plan and policy.
• approved the annual Washington, D.C., trip, May 4-8, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.