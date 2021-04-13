HAVILAND — The Wayne Trace Local Board of Education held its annual planning meeting Monday from 4-6 p.m., prior to the regular meeting of the board at 6:30 p.m., to discuss membership updates; analysis of progress; district goals; fiscal updates; technology updates; transportation/maintenance updates; safety/security updates; special education updates; curriculum updates; district culture and personnel.
During the regular meeting, the board heard from art teacher Angie Stokes about how students are using technology, and approved three-year contracts to several members of the district’s administrative team.
Stokes was in attendance to share how several of her students, as well as several computer-aided design (CAD) students, are using a Glowforge, a laser engraver/cutter/3-D printer, purchased by the district.
Stokes shared her students are using the device for a variety of creative and career-related projects, including engraving kindergarten drawings on Christmas ornaments, to AP portfolio pieces that can be used as occupational therapy manipulatives.
“I thought it was important for you (the board of education) to see how our students are using the technology we’ve purchased for the district,” said superintendent Ben Winans. “Our investment into these technologies is enriching the education and lives of our students.”
In his report, Winans shared the district received the insurance payment for the roof damage at Payne Elementary. Insurance paid for all but $2,000 of the $86,566.15 approved last month to fix the roof, which began pulling away from the building this past winter.
Winans explained an updated bladder was added to the project, and insurance wouldn’t cover the updated item.
The superintendent shared with the board prom is scheduled for May 8 at Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High, with the annual senior awards program slated for May 13.
In addition, plans for graduation on May 23 are being finalized. Graduation will be held inside in the gym, with each graduate getting approximately eight tickets for family/friends to attend.
“Even with giving that many tickets per graduate, we will still be able to adhere to the 25% attendance requirement from the governor,” said Winans.
The board offered three-year administrative contracts, effective Aug. 1, 2021-July 31, 2024, by the board included: Mike Myers, Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School principal, Paul Jones, Payne Elementary principal; Tim Manz, district curriculum and testing coordinator; Ashton Duer, district technology coordinator; and Sean Pfeiffer, transportation and maintenance supervisor.
In other business, the board:
• accepted the resignation of Cheryl Jones, first-grade teacher at Payne Elementary, at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
• approved the involuntary transfer of Matt Wilhelm, fifth-grade teacher, to a sixth-grade teaching position for 2021-22 at Payne Elementary due to enrollment changes.
• OK’d Kim Coomer to fill the open second-grade teaching position at Payne Elementary beginning in 2021-22.
• offered Josh Kuhn a supplemental position as an additional track and field coach, due to the team exceeding 50 members; offered Christina Sinn the remainder of the junior high concessions supplemental position.
• voted for Austin Reed as a volunteer track and field assistant.
• offered Brittany Kahle a two-year certified contract.
• offered the following individuals three-year certified contracts beginning in 2021-22: Kimberly Coomer, Bethany DeJarnett; Rachel Dettrow, Kara Kelly, Tamara Nouza, Kaleb O’Donnell, Katherine Scarbrough, Caitlyn Schmidt, and Marta Wilder.
• offered the following individuals continuing contracts beginning in 2021-22: Anne Myers, Maureen Sorenson and Angie Stokes.
• offered the following individuals two-year classified contracts beginning in 2021-22: Julie Childs, Steve Denning, Lisa Hefner, Amy Klinker and Kasey Showalter.
• commended head wrestling coach George Clemens, assistants Hunter Long and Gabe Sutton, and wrestling Jarrett Hornish for advancing to state, and Hornish for capturing the Division III, 126-pound state championship.
• voted for the list of seniors for graduation May 23.
• OK’d a five-year agreement with Northwest Ohio Area Computer Services Cooperative.
• approved the purchase of a new camera system from X-tek Partners for Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High and Payne Elementary at a cost of $96,250. This is due outdated hardware that can no longer be updated.
• OK’d the modification of several school board policies to reflect changes in state and federal laws.
• voted for the College Credit Plus agreement with Rhodes State University.
• approved math curriculum for students in grades K-12, not to exceed $134,000 for the 2021-22 school year.
