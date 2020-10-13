HAVILAND — A trio of Wayne Trace High School band members were in attendance at the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education meeting Monday, to discuss how the Wayne Trace High School band has been sharing music with residents of nursing homes in Paulding and Van Wert counties.
The board also heard discussion about professional development and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), and was given an update about district enrollment.
Senior band students Maria Stoller, Misti Klopfenstein and Ryan Wenninger shared that the band has been spending Friday nights playing music for nursing home residents when the football team is playing on the road (high school bands in Ohio are only performing at home games).
The students took the initiative, and provided their own transportation to and from the nursing homes.
"Our students took a negative (not being able to perform at away games) and turned it into a positive," said Sharon Spinner, music assistant.
Said superintendent Ben Winans: "It's great to hear how rewarding it was for you (the students), and the reaction you got from the residents of the nursing homes. It's been great to hear your story."
In his report, Winans discussed the district leadership team met recently to decide on professional development training. In addition, curriculum director Tim Manz spoke about upcoming training for PBIS.
"As a leadership team we're looking at doing what we can do for professional development," said Winans. "I'm a big proponent of buy-in from the teachers, so we will get their feedback and come up with a plan.
"Several schools have already implemented PBIS, and data showing the positive impact is impressive," said Winans. "We will be receiving training soon, and we are looking at full implementation as soon as we can."
Winans also discussed enrollment, telling the board the district is down more than 50 students from a year ago.
"We had a little more than 1,000 students last year, but as of our last count, we're down to around 947," said Winans. "Most of that loss is families choosing to homeschool their student or students, and families that chose a different virtual-learning platform than what we offer."
The superintendent also commended graduates Autumn Banks, Ethan Crosby, Haleigh Stoller, Alli Hefner, Rachel Ringler and Brant Heck for earning their American FFA degrees.
"As someone who has earned an American degree, I know the dedication it takes to do it, and I want to make sure these students are recognized for doing so," said Winans. "If you had told me this group of students would put in the work to do this, I would have told you, 'I would not be surprised.'"
In their reports, principals at all three buildings, announced parent-teacher conferences will be held in their respective buildings Nov. 4-5, with parents having the option to have a phone, virtual or in-person conference.
Information has been, or will be, sent home with students this week about the conferences. All in-person conferences will follow health department guidelines.
Lange told the board Grover Hill's new afternoon student pick-up pattern is working well, meeting the goal of making dismissal safer for students.
In other business, the board:
• approved Michelle Robinson as a regular route driver in the district.
• commended coach Jeremy Daeger, the volunteer coaches and the players from the girls' golf team for winning the Green Meadows Conference title; coach Chris Rosswurm, the volunteer coaches and the players from the boy's golf team for winning the Green Meadows Conference title and advancing to districts as a team; and Kenadie Daeger for moving on to the district golf tournament.
Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School principal, Mike Myers, and assistant principal, Brock Howe, shared they met with each class recently to present academic awards from last year. In addition, the principals shared the new graduation requirements with each class.
• okayed the following overnight trips: girls golf, Oct. 4 to Arlington; and boys golf, Oct. 7 to Bowling Green.
• voted for the 2019-20 district bullying and harassment report that showed no instances of bullying or harassment.
• approved the band trip to Orlando, Fla. from March 25-30, 2021.
• okayed May 23, 2021 as the graduation date for the class of 2021.
