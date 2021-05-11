HAVILAND — The five-year fiscal forecast was presented to the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education during its regular meeting Monday.
In addition, the board honored retirees, approved several personnel contracts, including a three-year contract for treasurer Lori Davis, effective, Aug. 1., and learned about the district heading up a summer food program.
Davis presented a detailed fiscal forecast, sharing the district is expected to stay in the black four of the five years of the forecast, including fiscal year 2021. As of now, the district is expected to be in the red in fiscal year 2025, which does not take into account any levies passed between now and then. The district’s cash on hand is expected to remain more than $7,000,000 all five years of the forecast.
The board approved the forecast.
Honored retirees included high school science teacher Annette Sinn, and long-time bus driver Karen Neff, who were presented clocks by the board.
Sinn has been in education for 33 years, including the past 27 at Wayne Trace. She has been the freshman and sophomore class advisor the last 23 years and the student council advisor the last 12 years. She has also coached junior high and high school cross country and track.
“It’s great to see staff members come here and become immersed in their work and doing what’s best for students,” said board president Dick Swary about Sinn and Neff. “It gives us (the board) a sense of pride to see the two of you take such pride in your work, and we thank you for everything you’ve done here.”
The board was presented information about a free summer lunch program for youth ages 1-18 who live in the Wayne Trace district. The program will run from June 7-Aug. 9, with food pick-up taking place at Grover Hill Elementary and Payne Elementary. The pick-ups will take place on Mondays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., beginning June 7, with each child receiving five breakfasts and five lunches for the week.
“This is new to us, we’ve never done this before,” said superintendent Ben Winans. “It’s something we can offer to anyone ages 1-18, and it is free to everyone.”
In his report, Winans gave an update on bids received to replace the remaining sections of roof at Payne Elementary that were not replaced after ice damaged some of the roof around Christmas; discussed the cost to replace doors throughout Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School; and the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) II funds to purchase projectors for classrooms and education spaces.
“The roof project at Payne is to make sure we don’t start running into the issues we ran into already with the roof lifting in different places because of ice damage, plus we’re past the 20-year warranty,” said Winans. “This is not something new, it’s something we’ve been talking about for quite some time.
“The purchase of the projectors is something that we discussed in our planning meeting,” continued Winans. “Our technology people have worked hard to keep these working, but they’re 5-8 years past their lifespan. We’re going to use ESSER funds, so we have them in place in case of future remote learning.
“As far as the doors, that quote will get us new doors at several places in the junior/senior high,” added Winans. “It’s mostly in high-traffic areas, our gym, our locker rooms, and other areas that see a lot of traffic and are at the point they need replaced.”
The board approved a quote from Richland Roofing under the TIPS contract to replace the remaining sections of roof at Payne Elementary at an estimated cost of $232,099.76; a quote from Central Indiana Hardware of $39,623.80 for new doors at the junior high/high school; and approved the purchase of the new projectors through X-tek Partners at a cost of $397,722, purchased with ESSER II funds.
Approved by the board was a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Wayne Trace Education Association (WTEA), in regard to changes for the end of the school year. Those changes include time for professional development for staff on new curriculum items; OTES 2.0, the state evaluation system; and mental health training.
In other business, the board:
• offered the following individuals one-year certified contracts: Kelsi Rode, kindergarten teacher at Payne Elementary; and Peyton Short, first-grade teacher at Payne Elementary.
• hired Ryne Jerome as a summer school aide for the summer of 2021.
• offered several classified individuals one-year supplemental contracts for 2021-22; offered several classified individuals one-year supplemental contracts for 2021-22; approved several seasonal workers; and approved several seasonal cafeteria workers.
• approved the continuation of a MOU with the Paulding County Board of Elections in regard to using the junior high gymnasium as a polling place.
• okayed the use of adjusted credits for graduation for the 2020-21 school year that have been granted by the Ohio Department of Education.
• voted for a resolution to opt out of the career-technical education for 2021-22 in grades 7-8 for Wayne Trace Junior High.
• approved the WBESC substitute list, as presented.
