HAVILAND — An update about what’s taking place with the 21st Century after-school program was presented to the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education on Monday evening. The board also heard discussion about roof replacement, the replacement of computers, the possible purchase of a new bus, and how students in the district are helping to spread holiday cheer.
Jessica Davis, who serves as the 21st Century program coordinator at Grover Hill Elementary, was in attendance to give the board an update on what has been taking place in the program for the students it serves. Currently there are 35 students at Grover Hill Elementary, and 29 at Payne Elementary, who take part in the program.
Davis explained that students in the program can get extra help after school with assignments, as well as take part in other special events. Due to COVID-19, students haven’t been able to take part in field trips and other events, but virtual field trips are planned. In addition, family nights can’t take place in person, but virtual family nights have been planned as well.
“During the pandemic, there has been a lot of ‘outside the box’ thinking so the kids can get the most out of the program,” said Wayne Trace superintendent Ben Winans.
In his report, Winans shared that in-person school continues to take place for all students in the district, and that currently one staff member and two students have tested positive for the virus. In addition, a total of 34 students are under quarantine as of Friday.
“Having kids in school is still what’s best for them and where we want them to be,” said Winans. “We’re following all of our protocols and keeping students and staff as safe as we possibly can. We are still in need of subs in all areas, teachers, custodial, bus drivers, cafeteria ... if anyone is interested in being a sub in the district, please contact me.”
The superintendent also discussed the possibility of purchasing a new bus this year, after the district did not purchase one last year due to not knowing what the pandemic would do to the district’s finances. Winans plans to get estimates before bringing those back to the board in the near future.
Winans also discussed moving forward with the replacement of more sections of roofing at Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School. To date, roofing over the library, lecture hall, gymnasium, high school offices and the agriculture room and shop have been replaced. Winans shared that the warranty is up on the other sections that still need to be replaced, and that his recommendation is to continue to replace the roofing in sections.
The superintendent thanked the board for approving the purchase of new laptops for district staff through X-tek Partners at a cost of $169,500. Most of the staff laptops were six to seven years old, and having issues. Said Winans: “We’ve gotten all the use we can out of those machines.”
Last, but not least, Winans shared that students in the district have made special efforts to reach out to many in the community to spread holiday cheer. Although the district could not host its annual Senior Citizens Luncheon, members of the band sent out cards to everyone who has registered for the luncheon in the past to wish them “Happy Holidays.”
Elementary students in the districts have been sending Christmas cards to people in the community to spread cheer, and students across the district have been raising money to help make Christmas special for those in need through the district’s Angel Tree initiative. Members of student council will get the gifts to those in need by Christmas.
“I would like to commend our students and staff, who have been doing these things to make the holidays a little brighter for our community,” said Winans.
In other business, the board:
• approved the transfer of $179,000 from the general fund to the permanent improvement fund, which represents the transfer of income tax monies received so far in fiscal year 2021.
• established Jan. 11, 2021, at 6 p.m. as the date and time for the annual organizational meeting. Appointed as president pro-tem was Lisa McClure.
• okayed the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center substitute list.
• voted to appoint Pat Baumle as Wayne Trace Local School’s representative on the Vantage Career Center Board of Education.
• approved Carrie Kimmel as a volunteer wrestling coach.
• okayed Scott Miller Lawn Care for snow removal from all three campuses.
• commended the newest members of the Wayne Trace National Honor Society (NHS) and Vantage Career Center National Technical Honor Society (NTHS). New NHS members include: Therin Coyne, Christina Graham, Alexander Kohart, Kate Laukhuf, Faith Meraz, Jeremiah Molitor, Brayson Parrish, Joel Reinhart, Cameron Sinn, Eli Spinner, Abbie Stoller, Rachel Stoller, Tatum Tigner and Malia Wittwer. New NTHS members include: Cameron Cox, Greg Lammers and Kara McDonald. In addition, the board commended Joni Klopfenstein for coordinating the ceremony.
• commended Sharon Spinner and Joni Wenninger for their work in putting on the annual junior high and high school band and choir Christmas concerts.
