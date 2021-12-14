HAVILAND — A pair of long-time school board members were honored during the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education meeting on Monday.
In addition, the board heard about a new mentoring program; met with representatives from Garmann Miller to discuss the district’s master plan; and was given an update on how the Wayne Trace Robotics Team performed at national competition (see related story).
Recognized for their service to the board were Lisa McClure (16 years) and Duane Sinn (12 years), both of whom did not seek re-election in November. Superintendent Ben Winans presented them each with a plaque of appreciation, before thanking them for the service.
“Lisa and Duane, you’ve done a lot for our district, and I appreciate everything you’ve done during my six years as superintendent,” said Winans. “I appreciate what you’ve done to assist me in this position, and for everything you’ve done for our students.”
Lydia Farley, elementary school guidance counselor, was in attendance to present a new mentoring program to the board. Farley shared that nine volunteer members of the community will come to the schools to eat lunch, read and share positive reinforcement with students in need of role models and support.
The board later approved the following list of volunteers who will serve as mentors: Dustin Greenwood, William Lyons, Nicolas Mendez, Olivia Miller, Caitlyn Schmidt, Corbin Slade, Lindsay Timm, Diane Wiland-Gerber and Jeanne Winans.
Representatives Eric Baltzell and Doug Rentz of Garmann Miller were on hand to discuss with the board the process of master planning for the district. The two shared that representatives from their organization did a walk-through of each of the three buildings to see their current shape.
They presented a tentative timeline that includes: December: a task force meeting for Dec. 20. January: the first community meeting at the end of the month, where stakeholders share their hopes, fears and dreams. February: a facilities task force meeting, an assessment report shared with the task force, community to keep the community engaged. March: second community meeting, share assessment details.
April: task force meeting, subgroups visit districts to acquire ideas and options. May: community meeting to discuss options and get feedback, and present findings and priorities to subgroups and public. June: task force meets to finalize direction and deliver it to the board, direction for district is identified.
“I will meet next week with our facilities committee, that includes administrators, teachers and community members across the district, to talk about our facilities,” said Winans. “At that meeting, representatives from Garmann Miller will collect feedback from the committee members, including what are some of the goals, as well as hopes and dreams for our district.
“When we meet again in the near future, those representatives will get into ‘the meat and potatoes’ of what we’ve found, so they can take that information and share it with the public, and make the best decisions for our stakeholders,” added Winans.
Winans commended the new National Honor Society inductees. They include: Kiara Bahena; Macy Doster; Hannah Maenle; Anna Miller; Elise Miller; Rylee Miller; Mallory Moore; Lane Morehead; Grace Shepherd; Molli Shepherd; Claudia Sinn; Sydnee Sinn; Kara Stoller; Laura Stoller and Laura Thornell.
The board met in executive session, twice, to discuss personnel. No action was taken.
In other business, the board:
• approved the transfer of $250,000 from the general fund to the permanent improvement fund, which represents the income tax monies receive so far in fiscaly year 2022.
• established Jan. 10, 2022, at 6 p.m., in the Wayne Trace High School lecture room, as the date, time and place for the organization meeting, and appointed Dick Swary as president pro-tem.
• OK’d the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center substitute list.
• voted for the approved quote from Scott Miller Lawn Care for snow removal at all three campuses.
• approved the quote from X-tek partners to upgrade and repair the public address system at the junior/senior high at a cost of $38,515.
• commended the members of the Wayne Trace Robotics Team, and Megan Chapman (science teacher) and Angie Stokes (art teacher) for earning the opportunity to compete at nationals.
• commended Sharon Spinner (band/choir), and Joni Wenninger (music assistant), for their work with the junior high and high school band and choir students to put on the annual holiday concerts; and Kaleb O’Donnell (elementary music/band), and Caitlyn Schmidt (elementary music/band) for their work on the elementary holiday programs.
• OK’d the most recent wellness assessment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.