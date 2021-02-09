HAVILAND — The Wayne Trace Local Board of Education discussed a possible band trip, revisited a discussion about an auditorium addition and approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Wayne Trace Education Association (WTEA) on Monday night.
At the January meeting of the board, a band trip to Florida for the high school marching band was brought to the board’s attention. On Monday, members of the board shared their concern about the band going that far from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Ben Winans asked if the board would be willing to look at a trip for the band much closer to home, which would make it easier for a student/students to return home if a problem arose. The board was open to the idea of a closer trip.
“As long as the trip was a performance-based, educational opportunity, the board would agree to a trip,” said superintendent Ben Winans. “If the trip was not far away, maybe to Cincinnati, Detroit, Cleveland, Indianapolis, somewhere a parent could drive if he/she would need to pick up a student, they would agree to one to two nights.”
Discussion about the addition of an auditorium to Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School was revisited. The board has been discussing the possibility of adding that space to the campus for some time, although there hasn’t been any decision about doing so.
The board had pledged $2 million toward the project, but would like to revisit that decision once it knows how well the district is doing financially.
“The board wants to be very clear what our financial outlook as a district is before making any decisions, or putting anything on the ballot (for district voters to decide),” said Winans. “The board hasn’t forgotten about the project, but it needs to make sure the district is on solid ground, again, before making any decisions.”
Approved by the board was a MOU with the WTEA concerning the definition of sick leave to include “absence due to quarantine” for 2020-21.
The MOU states staff members may utilize sick leave in regard to quarantine of the staff member, or to assist in the quarantine of those listed under “immediate family member.”
The amount of leave will be limited to 10 days, and the staff member must provide documentation from a health care provider to utilize sick leave for quarantine. The agreement expires Aug. 31.
Winans announced that former Wayne Trace educators Peggy Glick and Leah Smith have been selected to the Wayne Trace Staff Hall of Fame on the recommendation of the superintendent and hall of fame committee.
The board approved the two for induction, which will take place Feb. 19 in the Wayne Trace varsity gymnasium between the junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games with Ottoville.
At the last meeting, Winans shared that a roof leak occurred at Payne Elementary over Christmas break, and that it has been temporarily repaired. The superintendent is still awaiting word from the district’s insurance provider before it moves forward with more permanent repairs.
The board went into executive session to discuss personnel, and following executive session the board approved the employment of Matt Holden, high school science teacher for 2021-22. The board went back into executive session, but no action was taken after coming out of the session.
In other business, the board:
• approved amended appropriations and revenues for fiscal year 2021.
• accepted the resignation of Vicky Carter, cook/cashier, at Payne Elementary effective Jan. 21.
• okayed Elizabeth Smithmyer as a Spanish instructor for 2021-22.
• voted for changes for substitute teacher’s consistent with Ohio House Bill 409 which states the board can authorize the employment of substitute teachers, as-needed, who do not hold a post-secondary degree, and pass all background and other applicable measures. This extends through June 30.
• approved the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center substitute list.
• okayed the following one-year supplemental contracts to the following certified personnel for 2020-21: Kayla Gawronski, assistant high school softball; Jessica Jacobs, head junior high track & field; and Kaleb O’Donnell, drama club tech assistant.
• voted the following one-year supplemental contracts to the following classified personnel for 2020-21: Ryne Jerome, head high school baseball; Amber Showalter, head high school softball; Troy Branch, head high school track & field; Anita Branch and Brian Yenser, assistant high school track and field; Don Kipfer and Matt Parrish, assistant junior high track & field; and Joel Dunham, drama club advisor.
• approved the following volunteer coaches for 2020-21: Mike Forrer and Jeff Morman, baseball; Mark Crosby, softball; Josh Kuhn, track & field; and Jenna Dunham, drama club.
