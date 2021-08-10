HAVILAND — Superintendent Ben Winans discussed back-to-school plans with the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education during its meeting Monday. Winans also gave an update on projects taking place in the district.
In his report, Winans shared protocols the school is planning for students and staff for 2021-22, before seeking board approval for those protocols, which include: assessing symptoms, hand washing, sanitation of facilities, practicing social distancing and face coverings.
The plan is subject to change throughout the school year, based on mandates that may be imposed, and also in regard to the possibility of a parent waiver.
“The plan is pretty straightforward, we are not requiring masks in the classroom, we’re going to continue to do social distancing in the classroom as we have in the past, and we will follow the CDC’s mandate that masks be worn on school buses at this time (which is set to expire Sept. 13),” said Winans.
A group of approximately 15 parents were in attendance to tell the board they are not in favor of their children wearing masks on school buses. Winans explained the CDC classifies school buses as conveyances, or public transportation, which is why it can call for a mask order on buses.
The board asked Winans to check into whether or not exceptions can be made to the mask order.
The board approved the protocols.
Winans gave the board an update on projects, including the roof project at Payne Elementary and the new metal doors to the gymnasium at Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School.
“We’re finding, like other districts, that contractors are having a difficult time getting items that they need,” said Winans. “We had all the materials we needed for the roof at Payne Elementary, except for insulation, which has put that project back. Because of that, the project didn’t start until a little more than a week ago, which means crews will be working on the roof when school begins (Aug. 18). It won’t keep us from starting on time.
“The new metal doors at high school near the gym area were installed, and now painting on those doors started today (Monday),” continued Winans. “Hopefully the painting will be finished ahead of next Wednesday, when kids return to school. We’re buttoning up some other projects, nothing that’s going to be a problem for the start of the school year.”
The superintendent shared the first day for teachers is Monday (Aug. 16). Orientation for elementary students and their parents will be held at Grover Hill Elementary and Payne Elementary on Monday, with orientation slated at Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School on Aug. 17. Schools begins for students Aug. 18.
The board commended the district custodians, summer assistants and groundskeepers for preparing the school buildings and grounds for the upcoming school year.
Said Winans: “They all did a great job, especially considering what couldn’t be done last year. It looks great.”
In other business, the board:
• accepted the resignation of Jessica Davis, food services director.
• approved a one-year contract for McKenzie Turpening, kindergarten teacher at Payne Elementary.
• OK’d the following volunteer coaches: Carrie Kimmel, cross country; Jayden Sherry, Korbin Showalter, Tyler Showalter and Aaron Stoller, football.
• approved Julie Stuart as a clerk for Divine Mercy School, effective for 2021-22. Stuart will be compensated from the auxiliary services fund.
• OK’d Dick Swary as the Ohio School Boards Association delegate for 2021-22, and Pat Baumle as the alternate.
• approved all bus routes for 2021-22, and granted the superintendent authorization to adjust bus routes as necessary.
• authorized the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council to advertise and receive bids on behalf of the board for the purchase of school buses.
• OK’d the bread bid from Nickles Bakery, and the milk bid from Arps Dairy, for 2021-22.
• voted for the 2021-22 in-state tuition rate of $6,589.25 per student, and the out-of-state tuition rate of $12,354.68 per student.
• approved the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center substitute list.
