HAVILAND — The Wayne Trace Local Board of Education commended students for performances in athletics and the arts, were presented drawings for a possible auditorium addition to Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School, and were given an update on its LED lighting project on Monday.
Commended were: Claire Sinn on breaking the girls’ basketball all-time scoring record of 1,447 points; Nathan Gerber on becoming the ninth boys basketball player to score 1,000 points; coach Bethany DeJarnett, the assistant coaches and girls basketball team for capturing the GMC, sectional and district titles; and coach Jim Linder, the assistant coaches and the boys basketball team for winning the sectional title.
In addition, wresting coach George Clemens III, assistant coaches and wrestler Eli Moore were commended for claiming a GMC title, along with wrestlers Jarrett Hornish, Gabe Sutton, Hunter Long and Seth Meggison for claiming sectional titles; Tyler Ash, the assistant coaches and junior high wrestlers Kamryn Sutton, Corbin Kimmel, Connor Blankenship and Graiden Troth for claiming GMC titles; and Joel Dunham, Jenna Dunham, Joni Wenninger, Kaleb O’Donnel, Angie Stokes and the cast and crew of “Tarzan” on their three performances.
“I’ve been saying it a lot lately, but it really is a great time to be a Raider,” said Wayne Trace superintendent Ben Winans. “The girls basketball team went farther than any team in school history, finishing one game away from state; the boys made a run to the district finals where they lost to a very good O-G team; we will have three wrestlers competing at state this weekend; and I can’t say enough about everyone who took part in the musical.”
Winans shared plans from Garmann/Miller Architects for a possible auditorium addition, that would be built on to the existing cafeteria, music/choir rooms and district offices at Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School. The board has pledged $2 million toward the project, and tasked the Performance Arts Center Committee with soliciting funds, of which it has raised approximately $150,000.
“If you (the board) decide to move forward with finalized plans, we would need to go before the voters to raise the necessary remaining funds,” said Winans.
The approximate cost for the auditorium addition is $6,646,000, with the plans calling for the district offices to move to accommodate the addition. The breakdown includes a cost of $531,000 for moving and renovating space for the district offices, $352,500 for band room renovations and $5,762,500 for the addition of the auditorium and instrumental room.
Said board member Pat Baumle, “I like it,” with board vice president Dick Swary adding, “So do I.”
Winans asked the board to look over the plans, and come back to the April meeting with any recommendations.
Following discussion about the possibility of changing the smoking policy in the district to become a smoke-free campus, Winans explained the time to make a decision is now, with several NEOLA policies set to be updated. The members are in favor of becoming a smoke-free campus, so the policy will be updated.
In December, the board approved an agreement to implement a turn-key interior LED lighting retrofit project at all three campuses, as proposed by Energy Optimizers, USA of Dayton, for an amount not to exceed $464,020. In his report, Winans shared the project has started at the junior/senior high campus.
The superintendent gave a brief update on the possibility of turning over the ball fields across from Payne Elementary to the village. The district and the village are seeking input on the possibility, with Winans sharing he hasn’t received much feedback, and neither has Payne Mayor Steve Wobbler. The public still has time to give input if anyone chooses to do so.
In other business, the board:
• accepted the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission to authorize the necessary tax levies and certify them to the county auditor.
• amended appropriations and revenues for fiscal year 2020.
• approved Jessica Jacobs as the boys and girls junior high track coach; Hank Sinn as a volunteer track coach; and Mackenzie Swary as a volunteer softball coach.
• okayed overnight trips for the high school wrestling team to attend the district wrestling meet in Troy on March 6, and the state wrestling meet in Columbus, March 12-14.
• confirmed open enrollment applications will be accepted between April 1-July 1 for the 2020-21 school year, with such applications being accepted from qualifying students from anywhere in the state.
