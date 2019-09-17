HAVILAND — New Wayne Trace Staff Hall of Fame members were commended by the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education during its regular meeting Monday. The board also handled personnel and boilerplate measures.
Commended by the board were new hall of fame members Sarah Voirol and Rex Flory, who received the honor during a ceremony Friday.
Meanwhile, approved by the board was a change order to the press box and bleacher project in the amount of $19,864.64. Superintendent Ben Winans shared that the same unstable soil issues that plagued the track project last year were the main reason for the change order.
“Once the old press box and bleachers were removed, we found that the soil was too soft and that we needed to remove more soil, do concrete work and add stone to make the footing stable,” said Winans. “We had a contingency (of $10,000) in place, which covered some of that work, but there was also asphalt and other stone that needed to be removed, and other work that led to the changes.”
Winans shared that with the exception of some final electrical work and minor seeding, the press box and bleacher project is complete. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday night prior to the home football game between Wayne Trace and Crestview. Administrators, board members and representatives from Garmann/Miller Architects and Schimmoeller Construction were on hand for the cutting.
In their reports to the board, Payne Elementary principal Paul Jones, and Grover Hill Elementary principal Kevin Wilson, shared that the second year of the 21st Century after-school program, which assists students with tutoring and mentoring, is gearing up at both campuses.
The board approved the rate of pay for certified tutors for the program at $25 per hour, mentors at $20 per hour, and non-certified tutor/mentor at $20. Those are paid through the 21st Century Grant fund. Rachael Dettrow was approved as the 21st Century Grant site coordinator at Payne, while Jessica Davis was approved as the site director at Grover Hill.
In addition, technology coordinator Ashton Duer updated the board on work done in the district to have the schools ready for the school year.
The board met in executive session to discuss personnel matters, but no action was taken after returning to the regular meeting.
In other business, the board:
• approved permanent appropriations and revenues for fiscal year 2020.
• accepted the resignation of Amanda Gerardot from the Title I position at Divine Mercy Catholic School, and approved Jessica Lippi at Title I teacher at Divine Mercy. Lippi will be compensated through Title I funding.
• okayed the following supplemental contracts: Derek Miller, seventh-grade boys basketball; Luke Miller and Justin Spiece, volunteer junior high boys basketball.
• voted for the following overnight trips for FFA: Carrolton from either Sept. 27-29, Sept. 29-Oct. 1 for Greenhand Camp; Indianapolis from Oct. 29-Nov. 1 for national convention; and Columbus from April 30-May 1, 2020, for state convention.
• approved the 2020 graduation ceremony for May 24, 2020.
• okayed the 2019-20 in-state tuition rate at $5,618.33 per student, and the out-of-state tuition rate at $11,347.14 per student.
