HAVILAND — The Wayne Trace Local Board of Education entered into a joint agreement with the other school districts in Paulding County, for the cooperative operation of the Paulding County Opportunity Center (the former Parc Lane Training Center in Paulding) on Monday.
The board also approved a lease agreement with Paulding Exempted Village Schools to take part in the Paulding County Opportunity Center at the facility.
In addition, Tim Manz, curriculum director, was in attendance to discuss state testing results, with the help of superintendent Ben Winans.
Winans explained the joint agreement with the other districts, as well as the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center (ESC), will allow for the provision of non-traditional, customized learning for students of the districts who are in need of an alternative to a conventional classroom learning environment.
The term of the agreement is from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022, which will renew automatically unless a district opts out with a written notice, or the program is no longer financially viable. Meanwhile, the lease agreement is also from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022, and will automatically renew each year. The cost is $1,500 per month, per party.
“We’ve been working with Paulding, Antwerp and the Western Buckeye ESC since just after the first of the year on this project,” said Winans. “We were in an agreement with the ESC, which was running the Synergy Learning Center at Van Wert, and that was not working for some other districts who planned to pull out, so that didn’t make it fiscally responsible for us to stay in that agreement.
“With Paulding purchasing the Parc Lane Training Center, it is being turned into the alternative school, which will be very similar to what we had at Synergy,” continued Winans. “One thing the three superintendents are talking about is having extended services, such as job shadowing or job training, so that when they graduate, they can move into the workforce, if that’s what they choose to do.”
Meanwhile, Manz shared state testing data with the board, showing where students did well, where work is needed, as well as comparisons to past years.
“This was, obviously, an odd year for testing, when you take into account students not being in school for 2 1/2 months at the end of school the year before,” said Winans. “When students came back, of course we wondered if they were behind, and with this year’s scores, we did see some lower scores in areas, but also typical scores in some areas. We will take the data to our teachers and come up with a plan to get our students where they need to be.”
Winans shared that Aug. 17-18 will be work days for the staff, with school starting for students on Aug. 19. The superintendent also gave an update on projects taking place around the district.
“The door replacement at Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High is taking place, and the brick work there is finishing up as well,” began Winans. “The majority of the restrooms at Payne are finished, and last week we got word from our roofing contractor that work will begin this week at Payne. They’ve been waiting on supplies to replace the remainder of the roof that needs replaced.
“We have technology projects taking place too, we’re pushing forward with the projector project, they’re projected to be here before school start, as well as updating laptops for our staff,” added Winans.
In other business, the board:
• accepted the resignation of the following individuals: Theresa Pfeiffer, Payne Elementary third-grade teacher; Kara Kelly, high school English teacher; Rachael Dettrow, Payne Elementary intervention specialist; and Kelsi Rode, Payne Elementary kindergarten teacher.
• offered the following individuals one-year contracts: Jenna Gordon, Grover Hill Elementary Title I instructor; Gabrielle Gudakunst, Grover Hill Elementary intervention specialist; Lindsey Motycka, Payne Elementary third-grade teacher; Danae Myers, Grover Hill third-grade teacher; and Amelia Seigman, high school language arts teacher.
• approved the athletic department mileage reimbursement rate at the IRS approved mileage rate.
• OK’d the 2020-21 bullying and harassment report (zero instances reported).
• voted for an agreement with Westwood Behavioral Services (WBS) to provide on-site mental health and substance abuse treatment services. The district will not be charged, or be liable for any payment associated with provision of the services. WBS will bill insurance and contract with the Tri County ADAMHS Board when appropriate.
• approved the following lunch and breakfast prices for 2021-22: Lunch — junior/senior high, $3.10; elementary, $2.90; reduced lunch, 40 cents; adult lunch, $3.75. Breakfast — junior/senior high, $1.80; elementary, $1.55; reduced breakfast, 30 cents; adult breakfast, $2.10. Milk — 50 cents. Preschool — snack, 50 cents; Milk, 50 cents; snack and milk, $1. After school snack — elementary, $1.
• OK’d the athletic ticketing prices for 2021-22.
• commended the staff for the work done to clean and prepare the buildings for the start of the school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.