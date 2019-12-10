HAVILAND — An energy savings project was approved by the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education during its regular meeting Monday. The board also heard presentations from Payne Elementary School science teachers Marta Wilder and Kristen Schlatter, and the Wayne Trace Robotics team.
The board voted to authorize Superintendent Ben Winans and Treasurer Lori Davis to enter into an agreement to implement a turn-key interior LED lighting retrofit project, as proposed by Energy Optimizers, USA of Dayton, for an amount not to exceed $464,020. The agreement is for all three Wayne Trace campuses, and will include interior lighting and wall pack lighting at Grover Hill and Payne Elementary schools.
In addition, Energy Optimizers, USA, agrees to apply for utility rebate funds of $13,621 on behalf of the district, and provide verification to the district as an approved vendor for the Ohio Council of Educational Purchasing Consortia’s LED Lighting & Energy Savings Program. The new LED lighting is expected to see a potential energy savings of just under $54,000 each year, including maintenance.
“The process for this project started some time ago, we met with Energy Optimizers, they had people go through the buildings to find ways we could save some energy,” said Winans. “What you see is the recommendation for lighting, although there are some projects we might think about doing in the future. This project includes flat panel lights in all classrooms, conference rooms and offices, and it will include wall packs at the elementary schools.”
Winans shared that the project will begin immediately, and installation will take place when school is not in session. The life expectancy of the new LED lighting system is an estimated 15-20 years.
Meanwhile, Wilder and Schlatter were on hand to share information about an online program they are using to help students in fourth and fifth grades with science and math. The program, called Gizmos, is interactive, and it helps students prepare for state testing by using visual methods to learn. Students are introduced to the standards by book learning, before using Gizmos.
“It helps us fill the gaps,” said Marta. “The program enhances what the kids are already learning, and the data we collect correlates well with testing.”
Said Schlatter: “The kids think it’s fun. It’s working, because we can see they’re learning the material better.”
Xander Cohart and Sidney Coyne, members of the Wayne Trace Robotics team, then shared about their experience after competing for the third consecutive year at the Bowling Green State University BEST (Boosting Engineering, Science & Technology) Robotics competition in October. Also in attendance were their instructors Megan Chapman and Angie Stokes.
The team, which consists of more than 20 students in grades 7-12, designed and built a robot that had to navigate through the test course in a mock disaster recovery situation. The team developed a marketing presentation and display, created a website, and recorded all of their progress as part of an engineering notebook.
This year’s team won first place in the webpage design category and placed fourth overall in the competition, just one spot away from making it to the national competition in Denver.
In other business, the board:
• approved the transfer of $175,000 from the general fund to the permanent improvement fund, which represents income tax monies received so far in fiscal year 2020.
• established Jan. 13, at 6 p.m., in the high school lecture room, as the date, time and place for the 2020 organizational meeting. Duane Sinn was appointed president pro-tem. Once officers are elected and sworn in that evening, the regular meeting of the board will proceed.
• accepted the resignation of the following individuals: Doug Etzler as weight room supervisor, effective Dec. 2; and Mandy Whitman from her current position as a teacher’s aide at Grover Hill Elementary, and approved her employment as a part-time study hall monitor at Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High.
• voted to employ Chelsea Gamble as a full-time bus driver.
• okayed the following volunteer coaches for wrestling: Zach Cotterman, Tony Gonzalez and William Lyons.
• commended Karen Wagonrod for coordinating this year’s senior citizens luncheon, and Susie Johnson, Sarah Sennebogen, the junior high/high school cafeteria staff, Kaleb O’Donnell, Joni Wenninger, the music and art department, National Honor Society and student council for their roles in the event.
• commended the newest members of the Wayne Trace National Honor Society and Vantage Career Center National Technical Honor Society. New NHS members include: Cara Davis, Gabrielle Donis, Krista Markley, Carlee Mead, Joseph Munger, Chloe Parker, Isaiah Rittenhouse, Hannah Sanderson, Natalie Schultz, Julie Sinn, Tiffany Sinn, Katie Stoller, Katrina Stoller, Maria Stoller, Jacob Stouffer and Ryan Wenninger. New NTHS member is Libby Wenzlick.
