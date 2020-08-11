HAVILAND — A new contract between the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education and the Wayne Trace Education Association (WTEA) was approved after executive session following an in-person meeting of the board Monday evening.
During regular session, discussion was heard on remote learning for those families that choose that route to start the school year.
Approved was a one-year contract with the WTEA, which includes all classified and non-classified personnel. Following the negotiating process, the WTEA will receive all step increases, and see a 1.5% pay increase on the base.
“We didn’t just do a rollover, we went through the negotiations process, and we were able to clean up some language that the association wanted and the administration wanted,” said Wayne Trace superintendent Ben Winans. “With the times being uncertain, both the board and the association were hesitant to look at a long-term contract right now, because we just don’t know what the future holds.
“We met several times, and the process went very well,” added Winans. “I appreciate the association being willing to work with us, and it’s good to get this done so we can all focus on the school year.”
As far as virtual learning, Winans wanted the board and families in the district to understand that following approval by the board Monday evening, the district will use the Northwest Ohio Virtual Academy (NOVA) as its remote learning plan.
“I want people to know that NOVA is an online virtual curriculum, but I think some of our parents may be confused with that and what we did at the end of the year last year,” said Winans. “It’s not the same thing, NOVA is truly an online curriculum, it is not our Wayne Trace teachers teaching our students. NOVA is student-driven, they log on, do their lessons and then are graded.”
As of today (the final day to sign up for remote learning), Winans shared that approximately 70 students, or 7% of the district population, will be using NOVA to start the school year.
Winans also recognized educator Annette Sinn, who will retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Sinn, who teaches upper level science courses, will have served the district for 25 years when she officially retires.
“We look forward to having her here this year, she’s been a great employee of the district who has done so much other than just teach,” said Winans. “We will definitely wish her well when she retires at the end of the year.”
In other business, the board:
• approved Fund 510, Coronavirus Relief Fund, with an appropriation and revenue of $59,183.
• offered one-year supplemental contracts for 2020-21 to the following certified personnel, subject to the activity/season taking place: Sharon Spinner, marching band, concerts, music contests, lessons and pep band; and Kaleb O’Donnell, marching band assistant; and Christina Sinn, yearbook.
• offered one-year supplemental contracts for the following classified personnel, subject to the activity/season taking place: Michelle Daeger, boys and girls fall faculty manager; Joni Wenninger, band and choir assistant; and Karen Sinn, high school concession stand manager.
• okayed Jessica Lippi as Title I teacher at Divine Mercy School for 2020-21, to be compensated with Title I funding.
• voted for Julie Stuart as a clerk for Divine Mercy School for 2020-21, to be compensated from the auxiliary services fund.
• approved a payment of $217 to Ken Speice as waste water treatment supervisor for July-August. Those services will be taken over by an outside vendor.
• okayed the student fees for 2020-21.
• commended the head custodians and groundskeepers for preparing the school buildings for the start of 2020-21.
• voted for all bus routes for 2020-21, and granted the superintendent authorization to adjust bus routes as necessary.
• approved the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council to advertise to receive bids on the board’s behalf for the purchase of a school bus.
• accepted the bread bid by Aunt Millie’s and the milk bid by Arps Dairy for 2020-21.
• okayed the 2020-21 in-state tuition rate of $5,980.06 per student; and the out-of-state tuition rate of $11,466.09 per student.
• voted to modify several NEOLA policies to reflect changes in federal and state laws, including Title IX, student masks and OTES.
• thanked the Paulding County Economic Development anonymous donors who donated $500 to the district to be used for extra cleaning supplies.
