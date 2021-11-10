The Wayne Trace Robotics Engineering and Marketing Team placed third overall in the Falcon BEST (Boosting Engineering, Science & Technology) competition this past weekend at Bowling Green State University. This placement has qualified the team for the national competition which will be held Dec. 11-12, 2021, in Denver, Colorado.
This year’s theme, Demo Daze, challenges students to “demolish” a model of a two-story building while also moving and recycling construction materials located throughout the “work site.” Competing in the BEST program requires teams not only to build and program a robot to complete specific tasks according to the given theme, but it also challenges teams to research the problems and possible solutions to address the task while developing a comprehensive marketing plan to support their mock robot business.
