Wayne Trace Natalie Schultz

NATALIE SCHULTZ
Valedictorian
Parents: Jeff and Christa Schultz, Payne.
Activities and awards: Academic letter honor roll, health department award, art department award, volleyball, cheerleading, National Honor Society, student council president and vice president, Habitat for Humanity, Lifewise Academy, Salvation Army.
Post-high school plans: Natalie will study speech language pathology at The Ohio State University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.