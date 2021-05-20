Wayne Trace Natalie Schultz

Valedictorian

Parents: Jeff and Christa Schultz, Payne.

Activities and awards: Academic letter honor roll, health department award, art department award, volleyball, cheerleading, National Honor Society, student council president and vice president, Habitat for Humanity, Lifewise Academy, Salvation Army.

Post-high school plans: Natalie will study speech language pathology at The Ohio State University.

