'Soctober'

Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School is hosting a “Socktober” sock drive to collect socks to help those who are less fortunate stay warm this winter. Wayne Trace students are asked to bring in new socks that will be donated to local shelters, as well as benefit students in need. Dropping off socks in the “Socktober” collection bin are, from left: Duke the dog, and students Della Stokes, Chloe Parker and Owen Manz.

 Photo courtesy of Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School

