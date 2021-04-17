Seventh-Graders
4.0
Addison Stoller
Riley Manz
3.9-3.67
Torree Sinn
Lily Boyd
Lucas Morehead
Olivia Baughman
Caitlyn Mead
Lance Maenle
Natalie Richie
3.3-3.6
Clay Stoller
Griffin Williamson
Whitney Boroff
Kaden Wilcox
Micah Sinn
Raegan McGarvey
Justin Lyons
Xander Bartley
Emma Stouffer
Lexi Moore
Abigail Evans
Mylie Wittwer
Myleigh Sheets
Ian Jewell
Aubree Miller
3.0-3.29
Jordan Hale
Blake Dunn
Mya Endicott
Amber Stoller
Kamara Halliwill
Estrella Martinez-Sandoval
Tanner Laukhuf
Jack Schoenauer
Chloe McClure
Hunter Lyons
Audrey Dougal
Ethan Fisher
Caroline Winans
Eric Reinhart
Izabella Foust
Deklyn Schweinsberg
Abby Elkins
Eighth-Graders
4.0
Braden Miller
Kathleen Stoller
Luke Stouffer
Nicholas Sinn
Ava Stoller
Lori Sinn
Harper Myers
3.9-3.67
Jarrett Jewell
Tyson Gerber
Allison Noggle
Gage Ogle
Serenity Helms
3.3-3.6
Tyler Sanderson
Isabella Knowles
Cheyene Goings
Trent Thornell
Ciarra Cotterman
Adelae Collins
Dylan Coffman
Brady Miller
Christian Bohland
Ryan Bostelman
Anna Meraz
Morgan Elliott
Jericho Guyton
Tori Young
Natalie Stoller
Corbin Kimmel
Tyler Head
Tianna Sinn
3.0-3.29
Blake Osborn
Cole Morehead
Rylin Moore
Bethany Miller
Elijah Martinez
Jordan Banks
