During the month of October, the junior high student council from Wayne Trace led a sock drive with the goal of collecting at least 500 pairs of socks. The junior high students exceeded that goal, and the socks will be donated to local charities who can disperse the socks to those in need. Thanks to all the seventh and eighth-grade students who donated the socks. It was a successful Socktober!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.