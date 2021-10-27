Socktober pic

During the month of October, the junior high student council from Wayne Trace led a sock drive with the goal of collecting at least 500 pairs of socks. The junior high students exceeded that goal, and the socks will be donated to local charities who can disperse the socks to those in need. Thanks to all the seventh and eighth-grade students who donated the socks. It was a successful Socktober!

 Photo courtesy of Wayne Trace Jr. High

During the month of October, the junior high student council from Wayne Trace led a sock drive with the goal of collecting at least 500 pairs of socks. The junior high students exceeded that goal, and the socks will be donated to local charities who can disperse the socks to those in need. Thanks to all the seventh and eighth-grade students who donated the socks. It was a successful Socktober!

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments