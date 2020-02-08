Seventh-graders
4.0
Braden Miller
Cheyene Goings
Luke Stouffer
Ava Stoller
Juliah Manz
3.67-3.99
Kathleen Stoller
Natalie Stoller
Allison Noggle
3.3-3.66
Tyson Gerber
Nicholas Sinn
Lorie Sinn
Dylan Coffman
Harper Myers
Brady Miller
Jarrett Jewell
Tyler Head
Isabella Knowles
Tori Young
Trent Thornell
Adelae Collins
Morgan Elliott
Tyler Sanderson
3.0-3.29
Elijah Martinez
Blake Schultz
Makenna Johnson
Gage Ogle
Serenity Helms
Ryan Viola
Bethany Miller
Cole Morehead
Anna Meraz
Corbin Kimmel
Jazmyne Roddy
Mackenzie Silance
Tianna Sinn
Christian Bohland
Elana Bidlack
Kyle Sutton
Eighth-graders
4.0
Trenton McClain
Olivia Meraz
Kyle Stoller
Meara Rager
Eli Stuart
Hudson Myers
3.67-3.99
Melanie Dunham
KatieAnna Baumle
Emma Laukhuf
Kailyn Dienstberger
Kacy Hornish
Brenna Parker
Laryssa Whitman
Kaitlin Slade
3.3-3.66
Brenna Thomas
Breven Anderson
Kamrun Smith
Emily Thrasher
Jasmine Mattson
Raelyn Schweinsberg
Paige Alber
3.0-3.29
Lynsey Pease
Emma Lyons
Kyren Karhoff
Dylan Hildebrand
Brooks Laukhuf
Meg Thompson
Briley Coffman
Nathaniel Guyton
Caitlyn Thomas
Jude Stoller
Lucas Kennedy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.