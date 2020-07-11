Seventh-graders
4.0
Braden Miller
Anna Meraz
Natalie Stoller
Luke Stouffer
Nicholas Sinn
Ava Stoller
Juliah Manz
Harper Myers
3.67-3.99
Kathleen Stoller
Brady Miller
Tyson Gerber
Isabella Knowles
Allison Noggle
3.3-3.66
Trent Thornell
Lorie Sinn
Blake Schultz
Makenna Johnson
Gage Ogle
Dylan Coffman
Tyler Sanderson
Bela McDougle
Bethany Miller
Tori Young
Tianna Sinn
Christian Bohland
Emma Jane Benschneider
Conner Davis
Adelae Collins
Rylin Moore
Trista Evans
3.0-3.29
Tyler Head
Morgan Elliott
Kamryn Sutton
Elijah Martinez
Cole Morehead
Bailey Hildebrand
Eighth-graders
4.0
Olivia Meraz
Kyle Stoller
Emma Laukhuf
Meara Rager
Kaitlin Slade
Eli Stuart
Kacy Hornish
3.67-3.99
Hudson Myers
Nathaniel Guyton
Melanie Dunham
Emma Lyons
KatieAnna Baumle
Kailyn Dienstberger
Laryssa Whitman
Jude Stoller
3.3-3.66
Trenton McClain
Dylan Hildebrand
Tucker Antoine
Briley Coffman
Kyren Karhoff
Brenna Thomas
Kyla Hurd
Breven Anderson
Lynsey Pease
Jasmine Mattson
Kamrun Smith
Caitlyn Thomas
Raelyn Schweinsberg
Paige Alber
3.0-3.29
Emily Thrasher
Kyle Forrer
Logen Bland
Meg Thompson
Brenna Parker
Alexandria Stephey
Cale Winans
Brooks Laukhuf
Logan Miller
Zachary Wobler
Adrian Laukhuf
Maddox Treece
Kassidy Lewis
