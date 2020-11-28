Seventh-graders
4.0
Riley Manz
3.67-3.99
Clay Stoller
Emma Stouffer
Lucas Morehead
Addison Stoller
Mylie Wittwer
Caitlyn Mead
Lily Boyd
Whitney Boroff
3.33-3.66
Brayden Treece
Lance Maenle
Raegan McGarvey
Toree Sinn
Carter Clemens
Ryan Parker
Griffin Williamson
Aubree Miller
Kaden Wilcox
Micah Sinn
Deklyn Schweinsberg
Amber Stoller
Blake Dunn
Jack Schoenauer
Justin Lyons
Xander Bartley
Hunter Lyons
Mya Endicott
Tanner Laukhuf
Jordan Hale
Natalie Richie
Myleigh Sheets
Eric Reinhart
Lexi Moore
3.0-3.29
Abigail Evans
Chloe McClure
Stella Laukhuf
Ian Jewell
Nadia Franklin
Chloe Murphy
Lance Whitman
Audrey Dougal
Ethan Fisher
Careen Winans
Caroline Winans
Ryann Jay
Tyler Blankenship
Caden Sinn
Zander Warren
Alicia Bahena
Caleb Cox
Abby Elkins
Eighth-graders
4.0
Kathleen Stoller
Luke Stouffer
Harper Myers
3.67-3.99
Braden Miller
Tyson Gerber
Allison Noggle
Lorie Sinn
Serenity Helms
Natalie Stoller
Nicholas Sinn
Ava Stoller
3.33-3.66
Jarrett Jewell
Corbin Kimmel
Isabella Knowles
Blake Schultz
Tyler Sanderson
Jericho Guyton
Christian Bohland
Morgan Elliott
Cheyene Goings
Brady Miller
3.0-3.29
Trent Thornell
Tyler Head
Dylan Coffman
Ryan Bostelman
Blake Osborn
Anna Meraz
Kamryn Sutton
Cole Morehead
Tori Young
Ciarra Cotterman
Adelae Collins
Tianna Sinn
Gage Ogle
