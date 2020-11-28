Seventh-graders

4.0

Riley Manz

3.67-3.99

Clay Stoller

Emma Stouffer

Lucas Morehead

Addison Stoller

Mylie Wittwer

Caitlyn Mead

Lily Boyd

Whitney Boroff

3.33-3.66

Brayden Treece

Lance Maenle

Raegan McGarvey

Toree Sinn

Carter Clemens

Ryan Parker

Griffin Williamson

Aubree Miller

Kaden Wilcox

Micah Sinn

Deklyn Schweinsberg

Amber Stoller

Blake Dunn

Jack Schoenauer

Justin Lyons

Xander Bartley

Hunter Lyons

Mya Endicott

Tanner Laukhuf

Jordan Hale

Natalie Richie

Myleigh Sheets

Eric Reinhart

Lexi Moore

3.0-3.29

Abigail Evans

Chloe McClure

Stella Laukhuf

Ian Jewell

Nadia Franklin

Chloe Murphy

Lance Whitman

Audrey Dougal

Ethan Fisher

Careen Winans

Caroline Winans

Ryann Jay

Tyler Blankenship

Caden Sinn

Zander Warren

Alicia Bahena

Caleb Cox

Abby Elkins

Eighth-graders

4.0

Kathleen Stoller

Luke Stouffer

Harper Myers

3.67-3.99

Braden Miller

Tyson Gerber

Allison Noggle

Lorie Sinn

Serenity Helms

Natalie Stoller

Nicholas Sinn

Ava Stoller

3.33-3.66

Jarrett Jewell

Corbin Kimmel

Isabella Knowles

Blake Schultz

Tyler Sanderson

Jericho Guyton

Christian Bohland

Morgan Elliott

Cheyene Goings

Brady Miller

3.0-3.29

Trent Thornell

Tyler Head

Dylan Coffman

Ryan Bostelman

Blake Osborn

Anna Meraz

Kamryn Sutton

Cole Morehead

Tori Young

Ciarra Cotterman

Adelae Collins

Tianna Sinn

Gage Ogle

