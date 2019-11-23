Wayne Trace Jr. High School
Seventh-graders
4.0
Braden Miller
Cheyene Goings
Luke Stouffer
Ava Stoller
3.67-3.99
Lori Sinn
Juliah Manz
Dylan Coffman
Harper Myers
3.3-3.66
Kathleen Stoller
Brady Miller
Natalie Stoller
Tyson Gerber
Isabella Knowles
Allison Noggle
Nicholas Sinn
Bethany Miller
Anna Meraz
Adelae Collins
Morgan Elliott
Trent Thornell
Jarrett Jewell
Tianna Sinn
Christian Bohland
Blake Schultz
Makenna Johnson
Gage Ogle
3.0-3.29
Brooklyn Miller
Elijah Martinez
Cole Morehead
Tori Young
Corbin Kimmel
Tyler Head
Dyson Scott
Serenity Helms
Jericho Guyton
Tyler Sanderson
Kyle Sutton
Ciarra Cotterman
Jazmyne Roddy
Jordan Banks
Kamryn Sutton
Eighth-graders
4.0
Trenton McClain
Kyle Stoller
Melanie Dunham
Emma Laukhuf
Meara Rager
Hudson Myers
3.67-3.99
Eli Stuart
Katieanna Baumle
Kailyn Dienstberger
Laryssa Whitman
Olivia Meraz
3.3-3.66
Kamrun Smith
Brenna Thomas
Breven Anderson
Raelyn Schweinsberg
Paige Alber
Kacy Hornish
Brenna Parker
Jude Stoller
Harley Halliwill
Meg Thompson
Kaitlin Slade
Lucas Kennedy
Emma Lyons
Caitlyn Thomas
Jasmine Mattson
3.0-3.29
Dylan Hildebrand
Brooks Laukhuf
Emily Thrasher
Alexandria Stephey
Maryannabell Lands
Lynsey Pease
Nathaniel Guyton
Kyren Karhoff
Colten Prowant
Tucker Antoine
Ava Zartman
Logan Miller
Logen Bland
