Wayne Trace Jr. High School

Seventh-graders

4.0

Braden Miller

Cheyene Goings

Luke Stouffer

Ava Stoller

3.67-3.99

Lori Sinn

Juliah Manz

Dylan Coffman

Harper Myers

3.3-3.66

Kathleen Stoller

Brady Miller

Natalie Stoller

Tyson Gerber

Isabella Knowles

Allison Noggle

Nicholas Sinn

Bethany Miller

Anna Meraz

Adelae Collins

Morgan Elliott

Trent Thornell

Jarrett Jewell

Tianna Sinn

Christian Bohland

Blake Schultz

Makenna Johnson

Gage Ogle

3.0-3.29

Brooklyn Miller

Elijah Martinez

Cole Morehead

Tori Young

Corbin Kimmel

Tyler Head

Dyson Scott

Serenity Helms

Jericho Guyton

Tyler Sanderson

Kyle Sutton

Ciarra Cotterman

Jazmyne Roddy

Jordan Banks

Kamryn Sutton

Eighth-graders

4.0

Trenton McClain

Kyle Stoller

Melanie Dunham

Emma Laukhuf

Meara Rager

Hudson Myers

3.67-3.99

Eli Stuart

Katieanna Baumle

Kailyn Dienstberger

Laryssa Whitman

Olivia Meraz

3.3-3.66

Kamrun Smith

Brenna Thomas

Breven Anderson

Raelyn Schweinsberg

Paige Alber

Kacy Hornish

Brenna Parker

Jude Stoller

Harley Halliwill

Meg Thompson

Kaitlin Slade

Lucas Kennedy

Emma Lyons

Caitlyn Thomas

Jasmine Mattson

3.0-3.29

Dylan Hildebrand

Brooks Laukhuf

Emily Thrasher

Alexandria Stephey

Maryannabell Lands

Lynsey Pease

Nathaniel Guyton

Kyren Karhoff

Colten Prowant

Tucker Antoine

Ava Zartman

Logan Miller

Logen Bland

Load comments