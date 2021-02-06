Seventh-graders

4.0

Mylie Wittwer

3.67-3.999

Riley Manz

Clay Stoller

Lucas Morehead

Addison Stoller

3.3-3.66

Caitlyn Mead

Raegan McGarvey

Micah Sinn

Torree Sinn

Whitney Boroff

Natalie Richie

Xander Bartley

Emma Stouffer

Aubree Miller

Brayden Treece

Mya Endicott

Jordan Hale

Lance Maenle

Lily Boyd

3.0-3.299

Amber Stoller

Blake Dunn

Carter Clemens

Myleigh Sheets

Griffin Williamson

Ian Jewell

Lexi Moore

Kaden Wilcox

Hunter Lyons

Audrey Dougal

Justin Lyons

Ryan Parker

Tanner Laukhuf

Izabella Foust

Jack Schoenauer

Zaden Chavez

Caleb Cox

Eighth-graders

4.0

Kathleen Stoller

Luke Stouffer

Kaiden Suffel

Lorie Sinn

Harper Myers

3.67-3.999

Braden Miller

Ryan Bostelman

Serenity Helms

Natalie Stoller

Ava Stoller

Tyler Sanderson

3.3-3.66

Brady Miller

Tyson Gerber

Nicholas Sinn

Dylan Coffman

Allison Noggle

Christian Bohland

Gage Ogle

3.0-3.299

Trent Thornell

Jarrett Jewell

Isabella Knowles

Cheyene Goings

Anna Meraz

Morgan Elliott

Tori Young

Blake Osborn

Tyler Head

Rylin Moore

Amos Sinn

Tianna Sinn

