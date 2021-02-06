Seventh-graders
4.0
Mylie Wittwer
3.67-3.999
Riley Manz
Clay Stoller
Lucas Morehead
Addison Stoller
3.3-3.66
Caitlyn Mead
Raegan McGarvey
Micah Sinn
Torree Sinn
Whitney Boroff
Natalie Richie
Xander Bartley
Emma Stouffer
Aubree Miller
Brayden Treece
Mya Endicott
Jordan Hale
Lance Maenle
Lily Boyd
3.0-3.299
Amber Stoller
Blake Dunn
Carter Clemens
Myleigh Sheets
Griffin Williamson
Ian Jewell
Lexi Moore
Kaden Wilcox
Hunter Lyons
Audrey Dougal
Justin Lyons
Ryan Parker
Tanner Laukhuf
Izabella Foust
Jack Schoenauer
Zaden Chavez
Caleb Cox
Eighth-graders
4.0
Kathleen Stoller
Luke Stouffer
Kaiden Suffel
Lorie Sinn
Harper Myers
3.67-3.999
Braden Miller
Ryan Bostelman
Serenity Helms
Natalie Stoller
Ava Stoller
Tyler Sanderson
3.3-3.66
Brady Miller
Tyson Gerber
Nicholas Sinn
Dylan Coffman
Allison Noggle
Christian Bohland
Gage Ogle
3.0-3.299
Trent Thornell
Jarrett Jewell
Isabella Knowles
Cheyene Goings
Anna Meraz
Morgan Elliott
Tori Young
Blake Osborn
Tyler Head
Rylin Moore
Amos Sinn
Tianna Sinn
