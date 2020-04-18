Seventh-graders
4.0
Braden Miller
Cheyene Goings
Luke Stouffer
3.67-3.99
Anna Meraz
Kathleen Stoller
Natalie Stoller
Juliah Manz
Harper Myers
3.3-3.66
Allison Noggle
Ava Stoller
Lorie Stoller
Dylan Coffman
Tyler Sanderson
Brady Miller
Corbin Kimmel
Adelae Collins
Tyson Gerber
Nicholas Sinn
Tianna Sinn
Elijah Martinez
Tori Young
Trent Thornell
Jarrett Jewell
Isabella Knowles
Gage Ogle
3.0-3.29
Cole Morehead
Ciarra Cotterman
Christian Bohland
Tyler Head
Morgan Elliott
Mackenzie Silance
Amos Sinn
Kamryn Sutton
Eighth-graders
4.0
Trenton McClain
Kyle Stoller
Emma Laukhuf
3.67-3.99
Meg Thompson
Melanie Dunham
Katieanna Baumle
Kailyn Dienstberger
Eli Stuart
Kacy Hornish
Hudson Myers
Laryssa Whitman
Olivia Meraz
Kaitlin Slade
Meara Rager
3.3-3.66
Lynsey Pease
Caitlyn Thomas
Raelyn Schweinsberg
Emily Thrasher
Kamrun Smith
Nathaniel Guyton
Brenna Thomas
Kyren Karhoff
Nathaniel Osborn
Breven Anderson
Maryannabelle Lands
Paige Alber
3.0-3.29
Dylan Hildebrand
Ava Zartman
Briley Coffman
Brenna Parker
Jude Stoller
Alexandria Stephey
Emma Lyons
Cale Winans
Kyla Schoenauer
Tucker Antoine
Brooks Laukhuf
Allison Schilt
Brianna Draper
Harley Halliwill
Kyla Hurd
Jasmine Mattson
