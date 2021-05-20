Wayne Trace Jacob Stouffer

JACOB STOUFFER

Valedictorian

Parents: Neal and Kelly Stouffer, Payne.

Activities and awards: Academic letter, math department award, art department award, Merit Honor Roll all four years, National Honor Society, student council member, Wayne Trace football, track, musical, Blue Ribbon Workers 4-H Club, Edgerton Wesleyan youth group, served at food pantry, Easter baskets, blankets for hospitalized children, Toys for Tots, Salvation Army bell ringer.

Post-high school plans: Jacob will study civil engineering at Purdue University Fort Wayne on a Franklin B. Walter Scholarship, a Paulding-Putnam Electric Cooperative Scholarship, a Purdue Fort Wayne T/F Scholarship, and a Grand Lodge Masons Scholarship.

